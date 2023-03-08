Cruise the Kimberley and adults-only Rarotonga resorts in our travel hot deals

See the Hokitika Gorge with Hokitika Scenic Tours. Photo / Supplied

SCENIC WEST COAST ADVENTURE

The Great West Coast Combo is an adventurous walking tour into the picturesque native forest setting of the Hokitika Gorge, with its startling turquoise water and breathtaking Treetops Walkway that meanders through the lofty heights of the forest canopy. A visit to Lake Mahinapua promises beautiful scenery and wildlife for keen photographers. A night’s stay at Beachfront Hotel, which is nestled on the beach in Hokitika, includes a cooked breakfast. The entire package is priced from $199pp.

Contact: Rachel at Hokitika Scenic Tours, phone 021 0232-5363 or e-mail rachel@hokitikascenictours.nz or hokitikascenictours.nz

Spend 28 nights appreciating the contrasts of travelling from the Canadian Rockies to Rome. Photo / Supplied, House of Travel

ROME BY WAY OF CANADA

Return flights and 28 nights’ accommodation are the culmination of a carefully curated adventure that will take you to the Canadian Rockies for 12 nights, then on to the vastly contrasting towns and cities of Italy for 13 nights, including Tuscany, Rome, Venice and Sorrento. Your travels toward home will set you down in Singapore for the last three nights of your holiday. Priced from $13,229pp, share twin, choose to depart from Auckland on August 14 or August 23. Departures from Wellington and Christchurch on these dates, start at $13,429pp. Book by March 10.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/journeys-to-come/can-ita-sin-CMPGFOB2702

Enjoy a kid-free holiday at Rarotonga's Crown Beach Resort and Spa. Photo / Supplied

ADULTS-ONLY RAROTONGA

Five nights at the Cook Islands, adults-only beachfront Crown Beach Resort and Spa and return Air New Zealand fares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch start at $1999pp, double share, from Auckland. Each villa comes with daily tropical breakfast and a $150 resort credit. The package is priced from $2159pp, double share, for travel from Wellington or Christchurch. Book by March 12. Travel between August 14 and 24, September 5 and 17, October 17 and 28 or between November 5 and December 5.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or for travel from Auckland flightcentre.co.nz/product/17100190, from Wellington flightcentre.co.nz/product/17100259 or Christchurch, flightcentre.co.nz/product/17100328

Zodiac through King George River in the Kimberley region with Silverseas. Photo / Travel Associates

CRUISE THE KIMBERLEY

See the wild Kimberley region of Western Australia on a 10-night expedition cruise onboard Silverseas’ Silver Explorer. The Explorer Class Suites include butler service, complimentary shore excursions, an $850pp credit towards airfares and a US$1000 onboard credit. Hotel accommodation the night before and the night after the cruise is included. Priced from $16,699pp, book by March 15 for the July 20 departure from Broome. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/product/17150297

Hyams Beach, Jervis Bay: See Australia's unspoilt South Coast. Photo / Destination NSW

AUSTRALIAN SAFARI

A 2.5-hour drive from Sydney on the unspoilt South Coast, safari-style tented accommodation at Paperbark Camp provides quintessential ecotourism. Holidaymakers can relax in the tranquil Australian bush and explore the white-sand beaches and parklands of Jervis Bay. Nestled among spotted gums and paperbark trees on the banks of the Currambene creek, tents feature solar-powered lighting, a private ensuite and a verandah. A three-night stay, four days’ car hire, three-course dinner, full breakfast, and use of all sports equipment are priced from $1289pp twin-share. Travel this month or on selected dates in April, May, June or July, or in September, October or November.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-southern-paradise-nsw-CMPTA3110