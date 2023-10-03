Explore Norway’s fjords and Far North via cruise ship. Photo / Getty Images

It’s a good idea to cruise Norway before 2026. The country’s most stunning fjords will soon be off-limits to mainstream cruise lines, writes Tiana Templeton.

I have only been skiing once, on a beginner slope in Queenstown, but nothing is going to stop me zooming down the Holmenkollbakken Olympic ski jump in Oslo. Including the fact there’s no snow.

The sun warms my back as I shuffle into position on a bench seat like the ones used by Olympians as they prepare to launch themselves off the edge of the platform. There’s a moment to take in the sweeping view of the city before the countdown begins.

“Three, two, one. Go!”

I leap off the platform into thin air and my hair flies behind me as I zoom down the ramp, waving at the crowd watching my descent from the stands far below. I might not know how to ski, but when it comes to ziplining down a ski jump I’m giving it my all and going for gold.

You can now zipline down the Holmenkollbakken Olympic ski jump in Oslo. Photo / Getty Images

Oslo is the second port on our 14-night cruise around Norway on Oceania Marina. We boarded in Copenhagen and our journey under the light of the midnight sun will end in Tromso in Norway’s far north, with snow-capped mountains, fairy-tale villages, deep fjords, cultural discoveries, culinary delights and a few surprises, like my ski jump, along the way.

There’s never been a better time to visit Norway on a cruise as from 2026 onwards, only zero-emission ships will be allowed into the country’s Unesco World Heritage-listed fjords. This means many of Norway’s most stunning cruise ports like Geiranger will soon be off-limits to mainstream cruise lines.

Many of Norway’s most stunning cruise ports like Geiranger will soon be off-limits to mainstream cruise lines. Photo / Getty Images

Exploring during our cruise is easy as the ship generally docks right in the heart of town. If not, there are complimentary Oceania Cruises shuttle buses to take us to and from the city. Excursions are available to buy in advance or onboard, but we mainly opt for all-inclusive City Cards in ports like Copenhagen, Oslo and Bergen, as we enjoy exploring independently.

In Bergen, we jump on and off the buses like locals, visit the Bergen Natural History Museum and take the funicular to a viewpoint above the city. In Oslo, we feast our eyes on priceless artworks and stand on the deck of the world’s most famous wooden polar exploration vessel, the Fram.

When you’re on a cruise in this part of the world, the weather is a major consideration as many of the fjords are narrow with minimal room to manoeuvre. After a port is cancelled due to windy weather, Norway makes it up to us with a stunning day for our trip to the Loen Skylift, one of the steepest gondola rides in the world. We watch paragliders leap off the mountain to soar above the fjord below and take in the view alongside Norwegian locals enjoying their summer holidays.

There are plenty of highlights on the ship as well. Oceania Cruises’ promise of “The Finest Cuisine at Sea” is no idle boast. And it’s not just the food. Service is also a standout: attentive, personal and genuine, minus the fuss factor. The crew are friendly and know their stuff, especially the baristas who make the best espresso coffee we’ve had on any ship.

Enjoy a 14-night cruise around Norway onboard Oceania Marina. Photo / Supplied

All of the specialty restaurants on Oceania Cruises are available at no extra charge, wine is included during meals, and non-alcoholic beverages are available any time. If you want to bring your own drinks, either on embarkation day or along the way, it’s no problem.

We spend our evenings working our way around the ship’s restaurants. Traditional French cuisine at Jacques includes a lobster thermidor that has us trying to squeeze in an extra dinner reservation later in the trip. The classy Italian dishes at Toscana and steaks at Polo Grill come with a side order of stunning views out of floor-to-ceiling windows at the back of the ship.

One evening we gaze at a glacier sparkling in the distance; on another the midnight sun lights up the landscape, making the clouds on top of the mountains look like halos. The only dining disappointment during our entire cruise is the lack of spice at the Asian restaurant, Red Ginger.

With dining being such a focus on the ship, it’s no surprise there are some extra special for-a-fee experiences on offer as well. One night we join four other couples for Oceania Cruises’ legendary Dom Perignon Experience degustation dinner, where dishes like Brittany blue lobster in curry broth topped with a dash of coconut foam are paired with vintages from 2004, 2006 and 2009. It’s the first time we’ve tried this famous Champagne, and we savour every mouthful.

With only one sea day on the itinerary, there’s almost a sigh of relief when strong winds add an extra day at sea and passengers flock to the many lounges that lend themselves to relaxation and conversation. With only 1250 passengers it’s easy to get to know people and the solo travellers on our sailing quickly make friends thanks to the hosted get-together that takes place each evening in the Horizons Bar with its 180-degree ocean views.

Spend your evenings onboard Oceania Marina working your way around the ship’s restaurants. Photo / Supplied

It’s one scenic highlight after another as the famous fjords of Nordfjordeid and Geiranger vie for our attention. We join bus tours that take us high above the clouds that cover the fjord like a huge fluffy duvet, swap phones with other passengers to take photos of each other beaming at the scenery, and zip around on RIB boat tours to get up close to the waterfalls that line the fjords.

After dinner we settle back in our cabin which comes with Bulgari toiletries and a large marble bathroom, reluctant to call it a day as the midnight sun highlights the landscape long after we would usually be in bed. Blackout curtains make it easy to go to sleep when we finally tear our eyes away from the glorious vistas. Our comfortable home-away-from-home is a haven for relaxation and the perfect base for exploring Norway’s many wonders.

It’s one scenic highlight after another, sailing between the famous fjords of Nordfjordeid and Geiranger in Norway. Photo / Getty Images

As the ship crosses the North Pole, we join Boreas Rex (the “King of the North Wind”, who looks remarkably like the cruise director underneath a fake beard) and other first-time North Pole explorers on the pool deck. The crowd of onlookers cheers as we jump into the swimming pool which has been filled with ice and are inducted into the Realm of the Arctic Circle; official Frostbidden Bluenoses with a blob of blue shaving cream on the nose and a glass of aquavit to warm us up.

A few days later, our quest to reach the North Cape, the northernmost point in Norway and the last piece of land before the North Pole, is thwarted by the true ruler of the North Wind who blows on Oceania Marina with all his might. Boreas Rex has let it be known that he’s in charge today and we sail towards our final port where reindeer stroll through town like they own the place. It’s a fitting finale to a cruise where nature is the star of the show.

Checklist

Norway

GETTING THERE

Air New Zealand, Qatar Airways and Emirates all fly to Copenhagen Airport with one stopover.

DETAILS

Oceania Cruises offers a number of itineraries visiting Norway, ranging from 10 to 56 days. See oceaniacruises.com.au



