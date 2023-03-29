Cruise holidays: 8 of the best expedition cruises around the world

True North is offering a 10-night island adventure on a luxury yacht around the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. Photo / Supplied

Natural wonders and pinch-me moments are what expedition cruising is all about. Exploring places no ordinary ship can get to with a team of onboard experts, and other passengers who are as excited as you are about being there. Gazing at soaring peaks in Patagonia, walking alongside king penguins in Antarctica or snorkelling above World War II wrecks in the Solomon Islands are just some of the incredible things you can do on these epic expedition voyages.

National Geographic Expeditions | Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falklands

Welcome aboard National Geographic’s Resolution, one of the newest expedition ships afloat, for an unforgettable 23-night journey to the South Atlantic and beyond. From the port of Ushuaia in Argentina, you’ll set sail for Antarctica where you’ll visit vast king penguin colonies, and the Falklands to discover the islands’ history and albatross colonies. With an itinerary that includes close encounters with an abundance of arctic wildlife, this trip is one worth saving for. On the ship’s deck, there’s an infinity hot tub and glass igloos where you can sleep in a cosy bed, taking in the region’s natural wonders by the light of the clear night sky.

From $43,400pp. natgeoexpeditions.com.au

Aurora Expeditions | Patagonia and Chilean Fjords

Aurora Expeditions’ certified Climate Neutral ship Sylvia Earle doesn’t just take you around the fjords and coastline of Chile, it also comes with plush cabins, gourmet meals and a Citizen Science Centre. Sail through the legendary Beagle Channel, marvel at the snow-covered peaks of rugged Patagonian mountains and take a Zodiac cruise through fjords while dolphins, penguins and seals gambol in the water beside you. On this 14-night cruise, there are two days for hiking Torres del Paine National Park, which is famous for its towering granite cliffs and jaw-dropping landscapes.

From $15,500pp. auroraexpeditions.com.au

Aurora Expedition's certified Climate Neutral ship, Sylvia Earle, comes with plush cabins, gourmet meals and a Citizen Science Centre. Photo / Benjamin Tan

Heritage Expeditions | Asian Island Odyssey

Join New Zealand-based Heritage Expeditions for a 27-night tropical island-hopping adventure, departing from Osaka and passing through the Japanese archipelago, Taiwan, the Philippines and Indonesia before your journey ends in Darwin. You’ll immerse yourself in Japan’s rich history, culture and cuisine and explore multiple port cities and islands before arriving in Taiwan to discover its modern architecture, art and history. As you travel onwards to the Philippines, get your togs, snorkel and diving gear ready and swim with manta rays and whale sharks. You’ll also have time to explore clear waters and rich ecosystems surrounding some of the Philippines’ many islands, before arriving in Indonesia for more cultural exploration and ocean adventuring.

From $29,925pp. heritage-expeditions.com

Coral Expeditions | Forgotten Islands of Papua New Guinea

Board Coral Expeditions’ charter flight from Cairns and begin a 12-night expedition on Coral Adventurer, cruising through the remote islands of Papua New Guinea to explore villages untouched by time. Encounter the ancient tribe at Ataliklikun Bay and watch the mesmerising fire dance of the Baining people, sail to the volcanic island of Rabaul and snorkel above an intact Japanese Zero fighter plane in the shallow waters of Deboyne Lagoon. You’ll also see traditional canoe-building in the remote Laughlan Atoll, hike to the Dei Dei hot springs and meet villagers in the Trobriand Islands. At the end of the cruise, the ship docks in Cairns where your adventure began.

From $10,900pp. coralexpeditions.com

A 12-night expedition on Coral Adventurer cruises through the remote islands of Papua New Guinea to explore villages untouched by time. Photo / Supplied

Aqua Expeditions | Raja Ampat Cruise

Step aboard the luxury long-range expedition yacht Aqua Blu for a seven-night journey around the limestone karst islands, sheltered lagoons, bays and beaches of the Raja Ampat archipelago in Indonesia. Aqua Blu offers a stylish, intimate expedition experience with a dash of adventure. Grab a kayak or head off on a guided snorkelling adventure around the region’s reefs and lagoons. End the day with a late afternoon picnic on a secluded beach, with wine and canapes and no more than 30 other guests.

From $13,886pp. aquaexpeditions.com

Ponant | New Zealand’s South Island & Chatham Islands

This eight-night cruise from Wellington to Dunedin on the luxurious Le Laperouse is an adventurous culinary tour de force. Sailing in partnership with Relais & Châteaux and local chef Norka Mella Munoz, there will be activities like gala dinners, culinary demonstrations and cooking classes in addition to the natural beauty this region is famous for. Explore the Marlborough Sounds, Kaikōura and the Chatham Islands by Zodiac, then sail back to mainland New Zealand, with a visit to Akaroa on the way to Dunedin. With two sea days, you’ll also have time for the dining discoveries onboard.

From $9700pp. ponant.com

An eight-night cruise from Wellington to Dunedin on the luxurious Le Lapérouse is an adventurous culinary tour de force. Photo / Supplied

Quasar Expeditions | In the Steps of Pirates and Darwin

This luxury seven-night Galapagos adventure aboard a 32-passenger yacht is a rare experience, not only for the destination but also for the journey. The Galapagos, a remote archipelago of 18 islands and more than 100 small islets, have been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1978. They’re a haven for marine and wildlife and were the catalyst for Darwin’s theory of evolution, so it’s fitting your yacht is also called the Evolution. As you follow in the footsteps of Charles Darwin (and notorious pirates), you’ll swim, snorkel and explore the islands with only a handful of like-minded guests, accompanied by guides with more than 15 years of experience in the Galapagos.

From $11,590pp. quasarex.com

True North | Solomon Sojourn

Take in stunning tropical islands, reefs, culture and history on a 10-night island adventure on a luxury yacht around the Solomon Islands. Featuring an exhilarating mix of Solomon Islands’ culture, coral reefs, WWII history and classic South Pacific vistas, this expedition includes a flight from Cairns to Kavieng, the capital of the Papua New Guinean province of New Ireland, in the cost of the fare. After spending a few days sailing around Papua New Guinea, you’ll reach the Solomons and experience highlights like an overnight stay alongside one of the world’s largest lagoons. True North caters for all your usual expedition needs, plus you can book a flight in the ship’s onboard helicopter.

From $32,450pp. truenorth.com.au