Only a short 15-minute drive from Nadi airport, the resort offers an idyllic beachfront escape on the pristine shores of Wailoaloa Beach. It also boasts convenient access to transport and is only 15 minutes from Denarau Island.

Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort has mindblowingly expansive pool areas.

Perfect for:

I visited with my son, and the resort’s appeal for families quickly became apparent before we even got to our room. Not only was there no long drive, transfers or ferry to worry about, the atmosphere was instantly welcoming for me and the 6-year-old tugging at my arm.

The resort is set up for full family integration, complete with loungers partially submerged and QR code ordering, meaning you can be sipping or snacking poolside, while watching and interacting with swimming kids just an arm’s length away.

The pool was perfectly set up for family time. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

First impressions:

Arrival was seamless, our bags were taken to our room as we checked in, and enjoyed a welcome drink, a shell necklace and had a quick tour of the facilities. We were early, so we headed to Azura and had an incredible lunch with beautiful Fijian service. While dining, we observed a lunchtime water aerobics class led by joyful staff, happy guests and immaculate vibes.

The expansive layout meant the resort never felt crowded, with rooms arranged around the pool area and a multitude of nooks to explore and enjoy.

The lounge area. Photo / Supplied

The room:

We stayed in a 2-bedroom suite with a balcony that overlooked one of the smaller (though still substantial) pool and lounger areas.

The room was quiet luxury personified with natural light, big floor-to-ceiling windows, crisp white walls and bedding, finished with traditional Fijian wood accents. The room had everything we needed, including a small lounge where we could watch TV and prepare ourselves for the next hectic pool session.

Bedroom one in the two-bedroom suite. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom:

Our suite came with two large bathrooms, one with a shower and the other with a shower, bath, an absolutely huge amount of stone bench space, a hairdryer and Antipodes hand wash, lotion and basic amenities.

The shower pressure alone deserved an honourable mention and was a luxury not taken for granted when travelling.

The bathroom in our two-bedroom suite. Photo / Supplied

Facilities:

The resort was a breeze to navigate, with a path looping guests around pools to get wherever they needed.

The kids club staff were brilliant and watched my son while I enjoyed a signature Mareqeti massage at the Spa. He returned with his face painted, soaking wet and with a cat he’d found - he couldn’t have been happier. The staff-to-child ratio at the kids club was really high, meaning I felt super safe when he and I were relaxing poolside, and a member of staff offered to whisk him away for an egg and spoon race. I knew he was in great, very watchful hands, and I melted into the Fiji sun and basked in a moment of poolside silence.

The pool also had a water slide, which he enjoyed, and never felt crowded due to the size and multi-level setup.

Kids Club with a side of cats. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Food and drink:

We ate breakfast at Harvest, which had a great buffet selection as well as a full chocolate fountain to draw in the little ones’ eyes.

For lunch, we had a Mediterranean feast at Azura and for dinner, we headed to La Bottega, their impeccable Italian offering. I had oysters and a caprese salad, and the staff were incredible in helping my son enjoy a finer dining experience, too. The chef even came out with breadsticks for him and made him his own mocktail and dessert to enjoy. La Bottega is a must-visit when heading to the resort, and be prepared to walk about with a checklist of decor from the restaurant you want in your own home.

Enjoying La Bottega with a spot of colouring. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

In the neighbourhood:

The key draw card of the resort is its proximity to the airport, while feeling nothing like an airport hotel in the slightest. It’s a convenient base for accessing local attractions and tours in Nadi, or a great spot to base yourself for a night or two before heading to the outer islands.

Sustainability:

In the bathrooms, there were refillable amenities, and the hotel says they have a focus on reducing single-use plastics and water wastage.

They use an IHG Green Engage system for energy, water, and waste management, and alternative bamboo key cards instead of plastic.

There are also filtered water taps throughout the resort.

Accessibility:

The resort offers accessible parking spaces and several rooms adapted for guests with wheelchairs or mobility needs. All rooms above the ground floor are accessible by lifts, and all restaurants, cafes and bars on the ground floor are accessible for guests needing mobility support.

For hearing-impaired guests, visual alarms and alerts are installed in guest rooms and hallways as well as public spaces.

Price:

Prices start at $335 for a standard room and $594 for a two-bedroom suite.

Contact:

For more information, visit fijinadibay.crowneplaza.com or call (+679) 670 0700