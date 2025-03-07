Focus on your group. Don’t worry about how you’ll find the right chateau, where it will be, the transport logistics, how much it will cost, how to cater for a large group, or any of the other myriad considerations. Just focus on your group. Once you’ve determined who will be staying in the chateau, it will help you work out everything else.

Dreaming of a château getaway in France? It’s easier and more affordable than you might think. Photo / 123RF

Consider everyone in your group

The makeup of your group will determine a lot. First, of course, how many are there? Is it family or friends or a mix? Perhaps it’s business colleagues. Is it for a special occasion or simply a holiday? How old are they? Is it a multigenerational group? Are the group members there to be waited on by staff, to dine out for most meals and have everything organised for them? Or are they more casual people who want to experience every aspect of staying in a chateau, from shopping for local produce to cooking for the group, from lounging by the pool with a book to enjoying their aperitifs on the terrace? Are the group members happy in each other’s company or does everyone need their own space? Is bathroom sharing an option or do all bedrooms need to be ensuite? Is there a budget? Consider all these things before progressing to booking.

Explore the village markets for fresh produce, bakery items and irresistible linen and homewares. Photo / Deborah Mackie

Finding the right chateau

Once you’ve sorted the composition of the group (even if you don’t know exactly who will be going) you can find the right place – and it will only be right if you take into account the answers to the questions above.

If you search “rent luxury chateaux in France” you will get an endless list of possibilities. Chateau rentals are normally handled by an agency. Your search will show a list of key players. They usually have at least one English-speaking staff member, and many also have an office in London which can help with the language barrier.

When you go to an agency’s website, just input the number of people in your group and the location you’re seeking. Each matching listing will show a photo of the property, its general location, the number it sleeps and the number of bathrooms. If it ticks your boxes for these important criteria, you can click and get more information. Many of the agency sites also invite you to subscribe to their email. You can always unsubscribe later, but from my experience, you can never have too much information about the market, the main players and the trends.

What to look for

The right number of beds and bathrooms is one thing; their layout is another. Check through the detailed listing to see what size beds are in each bedroom. Sometimes there are multiple single beds in one room, or a room with a king four-poster bed, luxurious romantic decor and a gorgeous moonlit terrace might also have two single beds in it. Not so romantic. Also check where the bathrooms are located. Are they really ensuite, or down the hall? These facilities have all been retrofitted so they won’t necessarily be in the usual place.

The chateau is unlikely to have a lift: it will be beautiful staircases. Will this suit all ages and abilities, and if not, are there enough bedrooms on the ground floor?

Dining areas can look fantastic in the photos, but not so suitable in real life. If the listing says the chateau sleeps 16, is there a dining room (and chairs) for 16? Look at the external photos and check there is ample outdoor dining space, too.

Zoom in on the photos and check the detailed list of what is included. Most upmarket chateaux have several fridges and freezers, a large stove and extensive cooking and catering equipment. Most will also have ample settings of beautiful glassware and crockery. Ask about these items if it’s not clear. Albeit time-consuming, read all the reviews – the deeper you dive, the more insight you’ll gain from other people’s experiences.

Set the scene for an ultra French al fresco dining experience. Photo / Deborah Mackie

Finances

You can expect to pay between $20,000-$25,000 for a week in a chateau that accommodates a group of 12 to 16 people. While this is no small sum, if you are dividing it by the number in the group, it works out at about $1500 per person, or $3000 a couple – an achievable amount if you compare it with the price of even a mid-tier hotel.

A deposit of 10-30% is usually payable to secure the booking, with the balance due closer to the time of your stay. Sometimes, agencies require the balance to be paid in instalments culminating in a smaller final payment.

History with all the mod cons in this well appointed château. Photo / Deborah Mackie

The booking is usually in the name of one person, with the other guests’ names recorded on the rental contract. To ensure you aren’t left out of pocket, it’s a good idea to get everyone in the group to reimburse you their pro rata share each time you need to make a payment.

A significant security and damage deposit will be payable. It is normally about $10,000 and this is usually taken as a prepayment authority on a credit card.

Curl up in the lap of French luxe in sumptuously decorated salons. Photo / Deborah Mackie

Immerse yourself in the French way of life

Most agencies offer a concierge service with a team to help you arrange everything from chefs and housekeepers to bike hire, restaurant bookings and wine tastings.

An excellent way to keep costs down and give everyone a real French chateau experience is to arrange a roster for dinner catering. If couples team up to cook on each of the first six nights, it leaves the last night free for a relaxing farewell to your chateau adventure. On the last night, everyone can contribute to the cost of a private chef to come and cook for you, and you could consider hiring live music to ensure a fun and memorable night.

When it was her turn to cater for her chateau group, Canberran-based Belinda Kenyon cooked up a storm and added her touch to 'cooking with wine.'. Photo / Deborah Mackie

Chateaux, by their very nature, are normally located away from villages and towns so individual cars or group transport is essential. Eating in at night avoids the problem of transporting a large group of people to and from a restaurant. Save your car trips for exploring the region by day. You can eat out at lunchtime, then relax in your new chateau home at night.

Most concierge teams provide a detailed list of local restaurants and cafes, sports equipment hirers, local markets, wineries, supermarkets and shops where you can buy everything from your morning croissants to your daily coffee and pastries. Many venues also have an on-site manager who can help with local advice and tips.

Fresh bread and pastries. Photo / Deborah Mackie

French towns and villages have at least one weekly market where you can roam, explore, sample and soak up French country life. From fresh produce and local wine and artisan crafts to history and cultural events, these community events provide a genuine insight into the French way of life.