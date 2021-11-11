Covid Vaccination Certificate: Holiday parks map rules for unvaccinated guests

Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve is home to the Tasman Bay's most popular holiday parks. Photo / Suplied, Nelson Tasman

Unvaccinated guests of holiday parks and resorts may find themself unable to use all amenities under the incoming Covid-19 Protection Framework.

The incoming framework for CVC requirements separates between hospitality offerings, for which proof of vaccination is mandated, and accommodation, for which it is not.

Tourism companies with mixed offerings are preparing guests for what the new system means for their holidays, when all DHBs reach their 90 per cent vaccination targets.

This afternoon a popular Tasman Bay holiday park advised visitors that unvaccinated guests will not be able to use some facilities under new guidelines.

The Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve has told its guests that their cafe and restaurant will require CVC for entry.

"We have a whole gambit of operations, some of which will never need CVC. Going onto the beach is something you can't control," said David Ross, chief executive of the Reserve.

"At this stage there is no mandate for accommodation and we're currently following the best practice from the government and HPNZ."

Ross said he was aware that requirements may change and the reserve was preparing guests for a move to the new CVC Framework, which could happen any time this summer.

"Our position is that our reserve is pro-vaccination and we're very strongly recommending that everyone eligible is fully vaccinated."

The alternative, should the 90% targets not be reached, was another summer at level 2 or higher, which would be a disaster for the wider tourism and hospitality sector.

As a Crown entity the reservation is on public land. It informed guests that the wider reserve land, bike trails and beaches would not need CVCs to access.

Industry association Holiday Parks New Zealand (HPNZ) told the Herald that it was helping holiday parks prepare guests for the new 'traffic light' Protection Framework.

CEO Fergus Brown said the 400 member parks are working out individual risk assessments and vaccination policies. Members with mixed-use spaces, cafes and hospitality offerings may have different considerations to other sites.

"The only way to make sure that's not an issue is to go out and get vaccinated," said Brown.