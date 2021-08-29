Covid 19 Delta: Local travel at level 3: surfing, tramping and biking

Easy, local day walks are allowed under level 3. But remember to pack your own lunch. Photo / Getty Images

Easy, local day walks are allowed under level 3. But remember to pack your own lunch. Photo / Getty Images

With a move to alert level 3, our horizons grow beyond four walls, allowing for local travel for exercise, sport and recreation.

Those of us south of Auckland can look forward to new freedoms from Tuesday. The rest of us in Northland and residents of Tamaki Makaurau may have a few weeks longer.

But just how far does "locally" take us, if we're going to be responsible about it?

That depends on where you live, how you intend to get there and what you will be doing at the other end.

"Level 3 is a watch and wait level," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, announcing the move on Friday.

Although it afforded Kiwis and businesses a few more freedoms, it was a "crucial insurance policy" to keep Covid contained.

Locals only

Under level 3 we can enjoy a bit more freedom. Beyond the basics of shopping, or getting exercise - but not much further - you can travel locally "recreation".

"What is considered local will differ depending on where you live," reads the official advice.

You can go back to the beach and for walks in the park. However, the official guidelines are clear, they mean your "closest, not your favourite" beach.

Surfing is again allowed under level 3. Photo / Unsplash, Alex Green

The rule of thumb is that if it isn't a place close to home you would regularly visit for exercise or recreation normally, it probably is not local.

You can use private vehicles or public transport to get there. Masks remain mandatory on public transport, there is also a requirement to contact trace wherever you go.

Travel between regions remains off limits for all but essential travel and exempt level 4 essential workers.

Recreation

Low-risk recreation is back on the cards. This opens up a whole range of activities to go practice again locally. Surfing, tramping and biking are all go in level 3 - albeit with some caveats.

Tramping: DoC campsites, huts and facilities are closed under level 3. Keep it local and at least 2metres distanced from trampers not in your bubble. DoC advises hikers to only visit trails nearby, and not to travel. If you're heading on a day hike on an easy trail, close to home, fill your boots!

Mountain biking: Official advice says "Choose a trail close to home". Ideally one you know, with low risk of accident.

Horse riding: Horses and riders can finally get some exercise. Stay as close to home as you can and minimise risks when out on a hack.

Hunting: DoC advises that hunting on conservation land is allowed, so long as you stay local and stay on foot. Hunting from vehicles or helicopters is not allowed due to heightened risk.

Surfing, kayaking and swimming: It's finally safe to get back in the water. Stay local, visible and don't push yourself. If you're an experienced surfer you can head back to your local break. You are asked to stay 200 metres from shore.

You'll have to leave your boat moored up until level 2, as scuba-diving, boating and sailing are still not permitted.

Again, there's some subjectivity to requirements. Experience is essential to know and avoid risk of needing rescue or medical attention. Simply put: if you wouldn't go surfing normally, don't do it.

Now is not the time to take up new activities. Put off the paragliding trip until at least level 2.