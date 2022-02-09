Countries around the world are relaxing protocols for fully vaccinated international visitors. Photo / Unsplash

Countries around the world are relaxing protocols for fully vaccinated international visitors. Photo / Unsplash

As New Zealand prepares for omicron to fully hit, countries in Europe are coming out the other side and relaxing their Covid-19 restrictions despite high case numbers.

On February 9, Sweden relaxed travel restrictions for visitors from other Nordic countries.

"The pandemic is not over, but we are headed into a new phase," said Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at a news conference on Thursday.

Similarly, Norway has dropped testing requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals while Finland has dropped all testing restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors within the EU.

Next week, France will announce plans to drop testing requirements for fully vaccinated non-EU arrivals.

"We again required tests in December over the omicron variant. In the coming days we will announce that tests are no longer needed for vaccinated people," French secretary of state for European affairs Clément Beaune told local media on Tuesday.

"This week there will probably be a new European protocol for vaccinated people arriving from outside the EU, with eased measures," he said.

Fully vaccinated visitors in Greece will also enjoy revised pre-departure testing requirements, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Portugal's updated requirements no longer require vaccinated tourists to provide a negative Covid-19 test to enter, however, unvaccinated travellers must do so.

Despite Europe's large new case numbers, a top World Health Organisation official in Sweden told the New York Times that the omicron surge had given the region a chance to reach an "enduring peace" with coronavirus by bringing transmission under control.

However, some officials have warned countries against using omicron's comparatively low severity as a primary justification for scrapping pandemic protocols too soon.

WHO's director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described any declaration of victory over the virus as "premature" considering how the virus "continues to evolve before our very eyes."

"We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines — and because of omicron's high transmissibility and lower severity — preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary," he said. "Nothing could be further from the truth."

Instead, WHO said countries could consider relaxing rules if they had high immunity rates, strong healthcare systems and encouraging epidemiological trends.

Further afield, Morocco reopened on Monday, February 7 to international visitors after a four-month closure.

Closer to home, Australia announced earlier this week it would end its almost 2-year border closure and welcomes fully vaccinated travellers from February 21.