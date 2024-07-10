If you take up public transport or pick up trash in Copenhagen, you may get a reward for it. Photo / Unsplash

Wonderful Copenhagen, the Denmark capital’s tourism office, is launching a pilot programme that rewards visitors for going green. Starting on July 15, participants who engage in a sustainable activity will earn a gift of appreciation, such as a free kayak rental or coffee and Danish pastry.

The new initiative, CopenPay, is simple: partake in an eco-friendly endeavour and receive a perk from the two dozen businesses and institutions participating in the programme. It is open to visitors and residents.

For instance, you can collect plastic trash and turn it into jellyfish art at a workshop run by the National Gallery of Denmark. If you ride a bike or take public transport to the Amager Resource Centre, you can receive 20 extra minutes of ski time on CopenHill, an artificial slope on the power plant’s roof. Non-skiers can ride the elevator to the top free.

Volunteer at Oens Have, northern Europe’s largest urban garden, or the historic garden at the Karen Blixen Museum and enjoy a complimentary vegetarian meal or free museum admission, respectively.

“We want to turn tourism into a positive force for change in regards to sustainability,” said Rikke Holm Petersen, director of communications at Wonderful Copenhagen, “but we want tourists to have a memorable and fun experience as well.”