Clarke Gayford: Fishing the Hauraki Gulf boat size is no measure of ability

4 minutes to read

Clarke Gayford with a snapper caught in the Hauraki Gulf. Photo / Mike Bhana

NZ Herald
By: Clarke Gayford

I grew up in Gisborne, spending a number of years living in the South Island before the gravitational pull that is Auckland dragged me in.

Since then I've had two distinctly different Auckland experiences, which

