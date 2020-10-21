Chinese tourists buckle in to terrifying ride on side of 900metre cliff

The Flying Kiss is based on a second-century romance. Photo / Supplied, Wulong County, TripAdvisor

A tourist attraction in China's Chongqing province has taken fear to a new level on a ride that has been dubbed the 'Flying Kiss.'

Perched atop a 914-metre cliff in the Wulong Karst geological park, a pair of robotic sculptures raise tourists a further 54 metres over the precipice in an elaborate thrill ride.

The bizarre attraction is built to represent the mythical characters Prince Baima and a mountain fairy, both of which lend their names to hills in the park. Representing the folkloric tale told by the second century poet Cao Zhi, the statues of the giant lovers dance around one another performing a "flying kiss" – but can never touch.



"Ten thousand li apart, we are still neighbours.

If our love doesn't lessen,

The further away, the closer the feeling."

- Cao Zhi

The Flying Kiss Theme Park In China Is BEAUTIFUL 😍 The Flying Kiss Theme Park In China Is BEAUTIFUL 😍 Posted by Aurora Borealis Observatory on Sunday, May 31, 2020

The medieval romance is overshadowed by the vertigo inducing experience.

Claiming to be "the only twin interactive flying island in the world," operators in Wulong County say it is a perfectly safe attraction, that has "been tested thousands of times before".

On the edge: The ride is one of a kind say park officials. Photo / Supplied, Wulong County

The Wulong County has called the ride "the core entertainment experience facility of the Tianchi Qingyuan scenic spot." The ride is now an unsettling centrepiece to the theme park dedicated to love.

The ancient park outside Chongqing is a popular destination, made famous by the romantic legend. However the park was opened in last year with various themed attractions dedicated to love such as the Love Auditorium, and Flying Rope Bridge on which lovers can leave padlocks.

The romantic Baima Mountain in Wulong is about 2 hours outside of Chongqing. Photo / Supplied, Wulong County

With the Flying Kiss centrepiece now in place, the Love Park finally has an attraction that will give visitors butterflies in their stomach.

The mountainous interior of China is home to many unusual, high-adrenaline, scenic attractions. In the province of Hunan the Zhangjiajie Glass footpath can carry 800 visitors at a time offering views into the chasm below. Designed by Israeli architect Haim Dotan, a platform has been incorporated to do a 285 metre bungee.