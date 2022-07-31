Inside Floyd Mayweather's private jet: The retired fighter has given his fans a glimpse into his lavish lifestyle. / Instagram / @floydmayweather

Inside Floyd Mayweather's private jet: The retired fighter has given his fans a glimpse into his lavish lifestyle. / Instagram / @floydmayweather

A recent report has ranked celebrities according to the pollution created by their private jets.

On July 29, sustainability marketing agency Yard, released a report titled 'Just Plane Wrong: Celebs with the Worst Private Jet Co2 Emissions'.

The report ranked "the top 10 celebrity CO2e offenders", which featured stars like Oprah, Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian.

Puma/Jay-Z's Jet Took off from Teterboro, New Jersey, US. Going to Christiansted, (unassigned), VI (STX, Henry E Rohlsen Airport) arriving in ~3h21m. pic.twitter.com/XSiixZgvXe — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 31, 2022

Data was pulled from CelebJets, a Twitter profile that has gained a reputation for releasing data on celebrity air travel. The account uses information from ADS-B Exchange and refers to itself as "the world's largest public source of unfiltered flight data".

1. Taylor Swift

At the top of the list was American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, whose jet was flown 170 times this year, for a total of 23,000 minutes (16 days).

The trips produced more than 8293 tons of emissions, which is "1184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions".

Many people were quick to make jokes and call out the hypocrisy.

taylor swift saying she wants to run away to the lakes and live out the rest of her life surrounded by nature and then being responsible for 8923 tonnes of carbon emissions is sooo unserious — josh (@joshieonfilm) July 29, 2022

taylor swift on her way to the grocery store pic.twitter.com/iuK9OO6WLG — 🐺 (@oliviatheehye) July 30, 2022

Swift's team quickly responded to the report and claimed the report was misleading.

"Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals," a representative told Rolling Stone.

"To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

However, Yard's report opens with a disclaimer stating that the intention was not to blame inidividual but draw attention to the wider issue of private plane travel.

"Whilst there is no way to determine if these celebrities were on all the recorded flights the purpose of this study is to highlight the damaging impact of private jet usage," the report stated.

2. Floyd Mayweather

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was close behind in second place. His private jet has emitted 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2 this year.

This averages 1,011 times more than the average person's yearly emissions.

Mayweather's plane did come first in the number of flights and has taken 177 in 2022. This is almost one every single day.

On my private jet, having some private time to myself but please keep that private LOL #AirMayweather pic.twitter.com/via2yyAlDx — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) August 28, 2016

3. Jay-Z

The rapper's jet has gotten good usage in 2022, taking 136 flights which have emitted 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2.

This is just shy of 1000 times more than the average person's yearly emissions.

The Impact of Private Jet Flight

Aeroplanes are known to be one of the least environmental forms of travel with emissions per mile travelled that are markedly less efficient compared to other modes of transport.

While flying on a packed passenger flight somewhat mitigates this impact, the report claims the issue is private planes.

"Private jets have a disproportionate impact on the environment," the report said, adding that they are the worst offenders for emissions per passenger and a popular form of travel for celebrities who 'often opt for incredibly short-haul flights instead of choosing a more environmentally friendly alternative'.

Despite Kylie Jenner causing an online storm over taking unbelievably short flights, she didn't make the top 10 list. In fact, she was placed 19th.

Data revealed that, on average, private jets owned by the top 10 celebrities were flown for 71.77 minutes at a time, and had already emitted 480 times more tonnes of CO2 emissions than the average person, annually.