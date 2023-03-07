Canadian expat blames lack of sleep on ‘satanic’ sound of kookaburras. Video / Australiaisweird

A Canadian woman who “loves Australia but thinks it’s weird” has revealed her latest gripe with the country.

Amanda, who lives on the mid-north coast of NSW, often shares TikTok videos about her love/hate relationship with Australia.

In one of her most recent clips, she explains the famous cackling sound of the kookaburra at the crack of dawn is so loud, it affects her sleep.

“When you wanna sleep in but you live in Australia and the birds start performing their satanic rituals at 6am,” she said in the clip while looking frustrated.

“The birds in Australia are absolutely satanic,” she continued in the caption.

Amanda described the kookaburras’ laughing as “annoying”, but some Aussies were quick to defend the iconic bird.

“Waking up to the sound of a kookaburra is the best start to a day,” one person said.

“I actually love the sound of a kookaburra at sunrise,” said another.

A third wrote: “My mother always told me that when the kookaburras are laughing, ‘You know it’s going to be a good day.’”

Another said: “I love waking up to the sound of birds. Must be just an Aussie thing? Better than an iPhone alarm.”

Many told the traveller she will eventually adapt to the sound.

“Yeah you get used to it and then miss it when it’s gone,” one said.

Another wrote: “To be honest though as an Australian in America the silence in the morning without birds calling is very eerie.”

“It’s a part of the experience and I kinda miss it,” someone else said.

But others agreed with Amanda, saying kookaburras can be very loud, with one person going as far as saying it “ruined” their experience.

“I hated visiting Australia because of this. I feel like I couldn’t enjoy the trip and no one warned me about it,” the tourist wrote.

“I was like, ‘The birds in Germany in the morning are horrible too.’ Well, I’m sorry nothing could have prepared for this,” said another, while a third said they weren’t prepared for how loud they were.

“I was expecting cute chirping.”