An “uncontrollable” child has been filmed running riot and jumping on the baggage carousel at Melbourne airport. Video / news.com.au

An “uncontrollable” child has been filmed running riot and jumping on the baggage carousel at Melbourne airport. Video / news.com.au

Shocking footage has emerged of a young boy running riot and jumping on a moving baggage carousel while throwing luggage on the ground at Melbourne airport.

The child, who was filmed by another traveller, was seen leaping onto the conveyor belt and sprinting around the carousel, while a woman – presumed to be his mother – yelled at him to get down.

A crowd of astonished airport-goers stood in disbelief while they waited for their luggage, while the boy could also be seen throwing other people’s bags to the ground.

“Get off, get down now!” the woman yelled at him, as he responded “no” and continued to jump around the moving carousel.

“I’ll come up there and get you. Get down.”

The boy was filmed jumping on the carousel at Melbourne airport. Photo / TikTok/@tucker.stewartt

The child’s unruly behaviour only escalated the more the woman pleaded with him to stop, before an announcement was made over the PA system.

An airport staff member asked the boy’s parents to “control their child” or else they would need to “call the police”.

“Hi everyone, can the parents please control that child that is going around on the carousel,” the staff member over the speaker said.

“We have security and the police coming to talk with you. Please get your child off the carousel, thank you.”

The young boy quickly jumped off the moving conveyor belt after hearing the announcement.

A spokesperson for Melbourne airport told news.com.au that safety was their biggest priority.

“The safety of passengers and staff is paramount,” they said.

“Anyone climbing onto baggage carousels risks causing themselves serious injury.”

Many viewers of the clip applauded the “smart” actions of the airport worker.

“Lady on PA must be a mum,” one wrote.

“She saw what she needs to do. Kid got off at mention of the police!”

The child only jumped off after the airport staff member's announcement. Photo / TikTok/@will.stewartt

“Bro pooped himself when he heard the police are coming to talk to you,” another said.

“Smart lady on the PA.”

Others felt sympathy for the child’s mother in the situation, while many stated that they would never had gotten away with such an act when they were kids.

“Toughest thing as a parent. Everyone expects you to control them but can’t use any of the methods your parents’ generation used,” one wrote.

“My dad back in the day would’ve thrown his suitcase at me and then given me a hiding after that,” another joked.







