Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Cairns travel guide: Reef, rainforests, canyons and culture in five days

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Cairns is as close as it's ever been for Kiwi travellers. Photo / Tourism Tropical North Queensland

Cairns is as close as it's ever been for Kiwi travellers. Photo / Tourism Tropical North Queensland

More than just a launchpad into Queensland‘s tropical coastline, Cairns is an adventure lover‘s playground, writes Tom Rose.

Cairns is fast becoming a holiday pick for Kiwis chasing the sun, sea and unspoiled nature without any long-haul jetlag tagged on.

Thanks to Jetstar‘s new year-round Christchurch and Air New Zealand‘s seasonal Auckland service, the Aussie tropics have never been closer, all with that familiar charm from across the ditch.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel