The mum says it is not bad parenting to seat kids in coach, but good economics. Photo /123RF

A frequent flying parent says that no amount of judgement will change her travel habit: flying business class while leaving her kid in economy.

Andrea Dixon says she has had strangers call her a ‘bad mom’ for not paying for her daughters upgrade, while she enjoys the high life in business class.

“I feel the judgement, but I don’t let it get to me,” she says.

The Australian journalist told Insider that the perks are worth the “side eye” from fellow travellers, and she shares the benefits with her child.

She once left her 16-year-old daughter for 13 hours in the economy cabin without a worry - because there are plenty of business-class perks both of them can share without forking out on two fares.

Dixon says this is not bad parenting but good economics.

“I can share a number of business-class perks with my kid without having to pay for two business-class tickets,” she explains.

While saving thousands of dollars in airfare difference, she explains there are perks they can both appreciate.

“Recently, when heading to a British Airways flight from Sydney to London, we dodged a 100-person queue at the economy check-in desk,” she told Insider.

“The business-class counter had no line, and the staff happily checked us in together even though my kid’s pass was for economy class.”

As long as one of the party is travelling business, they can check in other travellers via the BA express queue, even those on non-premium fares.

It also means that they can share the more generous luggage allowance and passenger luggage are checked through together.

“All three pieces of luggage were marked ‘first-class priority,’ and she wasn’t charged extra for checking her bags,” said Dixon.

Often she is able to get guest lounge access for her daughter.

So, the only hardship her “petite” daughter faces is in the narrow economy seats, although Dixon says she doesn’t miss the extra space.

During the flight the traveller says they share the amenities bag, of moisturiser and toiletries and “sometimes” they even share food.

Dixon says she often doesn’t eat all the elaborate food served in first class, and when she asks if she can send it to her daughters seat, crew often oblige.

“The cabin crew delivered them to her on a linen-covered tray with a mug of steaming herbal tea.”

Dixon says she has overheard many judgemental comments at check in, when other passengers notice their flying arrangement, but she does not care.

Crew seem to be far more relaxed about the seating.

While she says her daughter is often less impressed by the deal, she is often forgiven by the time they arrive at the airport.

“She certainly doesn’t seem to mind it when we disembark to find our priority-tagged bags first out on the luggage carousel, courtesy of my business-class status.”