We check out Boutique Superyacht's 'SeaBreeze III', which will start hosting intimate 6-person wellbeing retreats through winter. Photo / Supplied

I'm not really a boat person.

Yet, on the top level of Sea Breeze III with a glass of champagne in hand and a Auckland harbour sunset before me, I realised something; I am, without a doubt a luxury superyacht person.

"I could really get used to this," sighed the woman beside me, who had also been invited for a taster of what guests will experience during Boutique Superyacht's new three-night wellbeing retreat.

I hmm'd in agreement but deep down I knew, the second I traded my scuffed sneakers for a complimentary pair of baby-soft slippers and stepped aboard the 105-foot, 5-level yacht, I was already far too used to it.

To call Sea Breeze III a yacht is misleading as if it doesn't also hold luxury bedrooms for six guests with en-suites, a full cocktail bar, lounge, dining room and outdoor hot tub.

"We call it a floating hotel," said owner and manager Charlotte Devereaux, as she walked us through the lounge, past the petite kitchen and downstairs to the bedrooms. Between the rich mahogany panelling, lavish duvets and ornate decor, only the gentle rock reminded us we weren't in a grand hotel suite.

Previous guests have boasted about the deep rest they had after, literally, being rocked to sleep. Photo / Supplied

The rooms ooze vintage B&B, while, upstairs, things take a more whimsical turn, skilfully blending several interior styles from mid-18th century to Hollywood Regency. Vintage tables sit beside velvet navy couches decorated with pastel pillows. In the centre of the room, an antique coffee table has been repainted light pink while an old-school styled bar in the order is ready for whenever you feel like a cocktail or kombucha.

The result is a space that manages to strike that fine balance between luxurious and comfortable where you feel like it's all a bit special and fancy but you can still actually sit on the sofa.

The carpets aren't just groovy but made from recycled fishing nets. Photo / Supplied

After the tour, we headed to the upper deck where yoga mats had been prepared for a 30-minute class. As one would expect, the slight sway makes balancing a little more of a challenge but as we cruised past Devonport I couldn't deny it was one of the more scenic places I'd done a downward dog.

As one expects of a 4-day 'wellness retreat', yoga is on the menu as well as meditation classes, forest-bathing and a private chef who whips up nourishing meals on board.

It may not be the steadiest spot to do yoga, but it'll be the most scenic. Photo / Supplied

However, for Devereaux, wellness is as much about doing the fun things as it is about the healthy things. So, between the detoxifying drinks and day hikes, guests will enjoy evening cocktails (or mocktails), professional massages and an onboard hot tub.

Considering how much my busy brain slowed and tight chest eased after just three hours, I could only imagine what four days of luxury pampering would do.

Although, the finer things of life don't come cheap and a Superyacht Wellbeing Charter is no exception.

A master suite with a super king bed and ensuite will set you back $19500, or $12250 each if you go as a pair. While the two twin share rooms, which each have two single beds and one ensuite, come in at $9000 per guest or $15,500 all to yourself.

If you'd prefer something a little easier on the wallet and schedule, they also have a 3-hour option, which includes food, beverages and yoga for six people starting from $495 per person.