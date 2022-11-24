Duty-free isn't a free for all: You could be asked to return duty free or pay tariffs if you're not leaving the country. Photo / Alexandre Debieve, Unsplash

Duty-free isn't a free for all: You could be asked to return duty free or pay tariffs if you're not leaving the country. Photo / Alexandre Debieve, Unsplash

Kiwis and Americans rarely see eye-to-eye on the term ‘Holiday’, but cheap flights and booking a year’s worth of travel is something we can get behind.

Originally the only way of convincing overfed families to leave their homes, Black Friday - the day after Thanksgiving - saw shops drop their prices for annual ‘holiday’ sales. (That word again!)

It’s since become a three-day ‘Shopping Holiday’ during which savvy travellers plan ahead and book in the next year’s trips.

Here’s the best deals open to Kiwis to save you money on holidays in the year ahead.





BLACK FRIDAY FLIGHT DEALS

Jetstar - $139 trans Tasman

The Aussie Budget carrier is offering a flash sale across its services. With domestic fares starting from $33 and trans-Tasman fares from $139.

This 24-hour-only Black Friday ‘Flash Sale’ ends at 11.59pm NZDT Friday 25 November 2022, unless sold out earlier. Fares and full conditions are available at Jetstar.com.

Travel dates vary per route but include late January to late October 2023.





BLACK FRIDAY PACKAGE HOLIDAY DEALS

Trafalgar - 15% off selected 2023 worldwide tours

Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Costsaver are offering travellers 15 per cent off selected 2023 worldwide tours when booked and paid in full by the 5th December 2022.

Highlights include Trafalgar’s top selling 16-day Spain, Morocco & Portugal guided tour from $5,096* per person, twin share.

Or squeezing the most value out of your travel Costsaver’s Iberian Explorer tour is now priced from $2,461* per person on the 6th, 20th and 27th May 2023

Book and pay in full by 5th December 2022. See Trafalgar’s, Insight Vacations’ and Costsaver’s website or contact your local travel agent for further details.

Contiki Cyber Sale – Save up to 25% off

Log on to Contiki’s Cyber Sale this weekend. Travellers can save up to a quarter on Contiki’s world tours. Starting 23 November through to 1 December 2023 departures will be 25 per cent off. Book or register interest at contiki.com/en-nz/activity/black-friday.

BLACK FRIDAY CRUISE DEALS

NCL - Bring your friends for free with $200 Credit

Available for new bookings made before 27 November 2022, the second guest in each booking sails free and adding a bonus US$200 of onboard credit. Available for up to five ‘Free at Sea’ offers per customer.

Second Guest Sails Free + Up to Five Free at Sea Bonus Offers + $200 on board credit



