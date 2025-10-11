Advertisement
Travel

Best way to spend a long weekend in Brisbane

& Anna Knox
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Climbers on the Story Bridge are rewarded with spectacular views, right out to the Glasshouse Mountains. Photo / Supplied

Chris and Anna Knox return to Brisbane 20 years later and discover a city transformed.

Twenty years ago, Brisbane wasn’t much to write home about as a holiday destination. Drab high-rises, nice river, but aside from a fake beach, not a lot to draw you to it. A lot

