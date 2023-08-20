The Winter Games 2023 will be a thrilling performance of snow-based athleticism. Photo / Tourism New Zealand

Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Get a good sleep with Go Pillow

A good pillow can be the difference between a brilliant sleep and a restless night. Although, it can be near impossible to bring a pillow with you on your travels. Thankfully, the folks at Hyoumankind have made a lightweight memory foam pillow you can roll up and take anywhere, and even better, the NZ-owned-and-operated company just released a new range of fun colours. hyoumankind.co.nz

Go Pillows by Hyoumankind are a perfect travel accessory. Photo / Supplied

Winter Games is back again

Love snowsports? Then gear up for Winter Games NZ 2023, which is kicking off on August 25 until September 8. The largest snow sports event in the Southern Hemisphere will see unbelievably talented athletes flock to Cardrona Alpine Resort, Coronet Peak and The Remarkables and compete in alpine, freeride and freestyle (park and pipe) competitions. wintergamesnz.kiwi

Moulin Rouge returns to Melbourne

Prepare for a world of romance and splendour, glitz, glamour and incredible talent, because Moulin Rouge! The Musical is coming to Melbourne. After a successful first season in 2021, Baz Luhrmann’s beloved film will come to life again at the Regent Theatre from August through to the end of December. Book a regular performance or, if you fancy yourself a bit of a performer, nab a ticket to the one-off sing-along session on November 21. moulinrougemusical.com

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will show at Regent Theatre in Melbourne from August through to December. Photo / Visit Victoria

Cruise line reveals Michelin-level menus

Around the world, cruise ships have been upping their game when it comes to food and drinks offered on board, boasting multiple restaurants and special food experiences. However, Cunard has taken it a step further and hired Michelin-starred chef, Michel Roux to develop exclusive menus for its Queen Anne ship restaurants and pubs. The menus are currently in development but will put a fancy spin on pub favourites and launch in May 2024, before being rolled out to other ships. cunard.com

Cunard are collaborating with Michelin-starred chef, Michel Roux to develop exclusive menus for its Queen Anne ship restaurants and pubs. Photo / Supplied

Hawaii wildfire relief funds

Visitors have been told to stay away from Maui, Hawaii as devastating wildfires tear across the island, causing significant damage and claiming lives. If you’ve felt moved by the news and want to help, Hawaii’s Department of Defense recommends monetary donations. We suggest donating to the Hawaii Community Foundation or Maui United Way, which both prioritise providing immediate relief. hawaiicommunityfoundation.org; mauiunitedway.org/disasterrelief