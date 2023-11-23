Ponsonby Central Christmas Markets are one of many around the city. Photo / Radlab

There’s no point pretending that Auckland has the best Christmas markets in the world.

Comparing our markets to those in Berlin or Strasbourg, London or Edinburgh (aka, places where it’s cold and snowy and Christmas makes sense), feels like pretending your cheap Kmart ornaments are just as good as Tiffany & Co’s $730 crystal baubles (yes, they are a thing).

Unless you’re jetting off to Europe or the US soon, you’ll be spending the silly season in summery Aotearoa. So, here are some of Auckland’s best Christmas markets to get you in the festive mood.

New Zealand markets aren't quite as fancy as those you'll find abroad but they're still full of festive cheer. Photo / 123RF

Friday, November 24

St Heliers Community Centre Christmas Market — St Heliers Church & Community Centre

Finish the week on a festive note and head over to St Heliers for a spot of Christmas shopping and Christmas-y vibes. The annual market, held at St Heliers Church & Community Centre, will have more than 50 stores selling baked goods, food, crafts, and gifts as well as live music and food trucks, from 4pm to 8pm.

Saturday, November 25 - Sunday, November 26

Christmas Market On The Water’s Edge — Good George North Wharf, Wynyard Quarter

Some countries do Christmas markets in snowy chalets but in NZ, we do it by the sunny waterside. This year, Good George Brewing Co. is throwing a festive market with live music and tastings as well as gifts, giveaways and games, on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Saturday, November 25 - Saturday, December 23

Christmas Craft Harvest Market — Jubilee Hall, Parnell

If you want to support local artists while doing Christmas shopping then don’t miss Parnell’s Christmas Craft Harvest Market. Running every Saturday from November 25 till December 23, there are tons of chances to visit Jubilee Hall and peruse a massive range of high-quality handmade art and crafts from candles and clothing to knitted items and art.

Saturday, November 25

German Christmas Market — The Crossing Community Centre, Titirangi

As mentioned, Germany throws an iconic Christmas market and if you’re dreaming of a Europe Christmas then this market is the one for you. Open for one day, from 3pm to 7pm, the evening event will feature hearty European cuisine (think pretzel, potato soup and sausages), dozens of craft stalls and games for the kids.

Sunday, November 26

Ponsonby Central Christmas Market — The Sapphire Room, Ponsonby

Calling all trendy Christmas lovers! On Sunday, November 26, General Collective is taking over Ponsonby Central’s Sapphire Room for a festive showcase of premium, NZ-designed homeware, clothing, jewellery, skincare and more. Once you’re done browsing (or shopping up a storm), pop into one of the many cafes and eateries just downstairs.

We're delighted to be heading to Ponsonby for two exciting Christmas markets to round off 2023... and applications are... Posted by General Collective on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Tuesday, November 28

Christmas Night Markets — Tōtara Hospice, Manurewa

For a bit of Christmas shopping with a difference, mark Tuesday, November 28 in the calendar. This is when Tōtara Hospice is hosting a Christmas Night Market. From 5pm till 9pm, there will be a range of stalls, international food trucks and carols for those keen to have a sing. Even better, profits will go back to Tōtara Hospice, which provides hospice palliative care services to those in need.

Saturday, December 2

Takapuna Christmas Festival — Waiwharariki Anzac Square

Christmas is coming to the Shore with a free community event at Waiwharariki Anzac Square. Expect performances, entertainment and bouncy castles as well as dozens of stores along Hurstmere Rd, which will be closed for the day. Santa will also be stopping by for a visit, so stop by between 9 am and 3 pm, and round out the day with a walk along Takapuna Beach and a coffee.

Friday, December 1

Christmas Markets at Victoria Park Market — Freemans Bay, Auckland City

Victoria Park Market will be dusting off its baubles on December 1 with a free Christmas celebration from 5pm to 9pm. Stop by the square to check out all things Christmas from Christmas cakes and Christmas chocolate to Christmas candles and decorations. Plus, there will be art activities and face painting for the kids, and a beer tent and live music for the grown-ups.

Orewa Xmas Twilight Market — Estuary Arts Centre

Properly kick off the month of Christmas with a night of festive celebrations at Orewa’s Estuary Arts Centre. From 4pm till 8pm, swing by and enjoy the music of Ukelele Union while browsing dozens of market stalls by talented Kiwi crafters, markers and designers plus a selection of food trucks. Plus, Christmas carols and a visit from Santa is on the cards.

The Orewa Xmas Twilight Market is back for 2023. Photo / OurAuckland

Saturday, December 2

Ponsonby Christmas Market Day — Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland

Not to be confused with the Ponsonby Central event, this Ponsonby Market Day includes more than 20 different shops and stalls that will be putting their most Christmassy foot forward with deals, discounts and a DJ from 11am until late in the evening.

Saturday, December 2 - Sunday, December 3

A Very Tasty Christmas Market – The Cloud, Queens Wharf

Yes, you’ll have to pay $5 to get into this market but once you’re in? Well, it’s a wonderland full of gourmet treats like slow-cooked BBQ and choc strawberries, gelato stalls and fresh ceviche. That’s even before mentioning the gorgeous gifts on sale like gingerbread kits, crafted jewellery and ceramics.

Sunday, December 3

An Artist’s Christmas Market at MoveSpace – 473 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden

For those who want something a little more wholesome and a lot more creative, check out the intimate Artist’s Christmas Market. From 11am till 3pm the co-working space will host artists and their wares as well as a free clothes swap and poetry on the roof.





Saturday, December 9

Italian Christmas market Mercatino Di Natale — Freeman’s Bay Community Centre

If you have a soft spot for all things Italian, the Italian Christmas Market is the place to go. From 10am till 3pm you can stock up on Italian books and decorations, handbags and jewellery and of course, fine Italian food and drinks. AKA all you need for a Europe-themed Christmas season.

Sunday, December 17

Christmas Market Matakana — Matakana Country Park Market

With Christmas about a week away, this one is for all the last-minute shoppers or simply those who are in the mood for a popular farmers market with a Christmas twist. Matakana Market is prime on any typical weekend but on December 17, from 8am till 1pm, more than 70 stalls will be showcasing their best holiday treats, eats and gifts.