Auckland – Te Ara Hura Walk, Waiheke Island

Te Ara Hura offers a quintessential Waiheke experience. It features 100km of walking tracks around the island, with daily options ranging from 15km to 25km in length. The track spans the island’s remote eastern edges, rugged headlands, lush forests, picturesque vineyards, and vibrant artisan communities. From beach strolls to challenging bush tracks, the walk includes overnight stays, wine tastings, meals at vineyards, and stops at trendy cafes.

One of many scenic stretches along Te Ara Hura, where walkers can explore 15 to 25 km of Waiheke’s landscapes each day. Photo / Tsewang Nuru Sherpa

Waikato – Te Waihou Walkway, South Waikato

Walk the Te Waihou Walkway, a scenic 4.7km track (9.4km return) to the famous Blue Spring, one of the world’s purest water sources, supplying 60% of New Zealand’s bottled water. The track winds alongside the Waihou River through wetlands, rolling pastures, and small waterfalls to the turquoise spring. It takes roughly 90 minutes or three hours for the full loop.

Bay of Plenty – Tarawera Trail, Rotorua

The 15km Tarawera trail runs along the edge of Lake Tarawera, passing historic sites, crossing trout-filled streams, and walking under Rata and Pohutukawa trees, shaded by Mamaku ferns. It ends at Hot Water Beach campsite (Booking required) and is surrounded by natural hot springs. Fun fact: the beach sand heats up to 86C, enough to cook a meal “hangi-style”. The track is perfect for a day walk, with many choosing to soak in the geothermal waters of Hot Water Beach before taking the water taxi back. Alternatively, one can enjoy a starry night camping experience.

The Tarawera Trail skirts the lake’s edge, offering a mix of natural beauty and cultural history. Photo / Tsewang Nuru Sherpa

Tarwera Trail. Photo / Tsewang Nuru Sherpa

Gisborne – Tūpapa Heritage Trail

Discover 800 years of history from four local tribes on a 4km walking trail. Starting at the Gisborne waterfront, the trail follows the Tūranganui River to the Tītīrangi (Kaitī Hill) summit, offering a panoramic view of the city and the location where Captain Cook first landed in New Zealand.

Taranaki – Pouākai Crossing

The Pouākai Crossing is a 19km one-way hike with breathtaking views of Taranaki Maunga. The trail passes through Ahukawakawa Swamp, the Pouākai Plateau tussocky terrain, and tarns reflecting the Taranaki Maunga. Part of the track may be impassable in winter because of snow and ice; therefore, check the forecast, avalanche advisory, and the Visitor Centre for track conditions.

Taranaki Maunga in full view from the Pouākai Crossing. Photo / Tsewang Nuru Sherpa

Hawke’s Bay – Lake Waikaremoana Track

The Lake Waikaremoana track, one of New Zealand’s 11 Great Walks, is located at the North Island’s deepest lake within the protected Te Urewera region. Spanning 46km, the track showcases the largest native rainforest on the island, offering stunning forest scenery that includes one of the country’s largest Rātā trees, secluded river valleys, cascading waterfalls, a variety of native birds, and crystal-clear turquoise lakes. There are four huts and five campsites, all of which require advance booking.

Whanganui Manawatū – Whanganui River Journey/Bridge to Nowhere

At 290km, the Whanganui River is one of New Zealand’s longest rivers and the only one with legal rights akin to those of a person. This five-day canoe or kayak journey traverses lush native forests in Whanganui National Park. The river journey also connects to a 3km return on the Bridge to Nowhere track, an abandoned bridge track that represents a bygone era. There are two huts, 11 campsites, and one basic bunkroom (located at Whakahoro).

Kayakers make their way down the Whanganui River, which flows through native bush and into deep cultural heritage. Photo / Tsewang Nuru Sherpa

Wellington – Mātiu / Somes Island

This predator-free historical and ecological reserve, situated in the heart of Wellington Harbour and managed by the Department of Conservation (DoC), serves as a sanctuary for endangered native birds and wildlife, including tuatara, kakariki, little blue penguins, and weta. A 2.1-km loop around the island winds through native forest and plant life, leading to WWII gun emplacements, old quarantine buildings, and a quaint lighthouse. Education House and Caretakers Cottage offer overnight stays. Bookings should be made in advance. The island is only accessible by booking through East by West Ferries.

Let someone know your plans and details of your trip. Fill out the DoC Hut intentions booklet. Photo / Tsewang Nuru Sherpa

South Island

Nelson Tasman – Heaphy Track

The 78.4km Heaphy Track, one of the Great Walks, showcases rainforest, subalpine tussock grasslands, mountains, lowland forest, and palm-lined surf beaches. This four-five day track follows a historic route taken initially by Māori pounamu (jade) hunters from Golden Bay to the jade rivers of Westland. There are six huts and nine campsites that require booking. An overnight return trip to Heaphy Hut on the west side is a popular option for those who prefer not to walk the entire track.

Heaphy Track walkers can enjoy varied scenery and well-maintained huts along this 78.4 km Great Walk. Photo / Tsewang Nuru Sherpa

One of six huts along the Heaphy Track. Photo / Tsewang Nuru Sherpa

Marlborough – Queen Charlotte Track

The 73.5km Queen Charlotte Track spans three to five days through the picturesque Marlborough Sounds, vibrant forests and along coastlines, while offering sweeping views of the nearby waters. There are six DoC campsites and two private lodging options along the track.

This section of the Queen Charlotte Track offers tranquil lakeside walking, with campsites and lodges nearby for multi-day adventurers. Photo / Miles Holden

Canterbury – St James Walkway, Canterbury

The 66km St James Walkway is a five-day trip through mostly subalpine valleys. Typically completed in three to five days, this track, which avoids high-mountain passes, can be more challenging during the winter. There is some avalanche danger on the walkway, particularly in the Ada Valley. However, all avalanche paths are marked with signage. The track has five serviced huts.

Pausing amid the subalpine valleys of the St James Walkway. Photo / Tsewang Nuru Sherpa

A cozy stopover hut along the St James Walkway. Photo / Tsewang Nuru Sherpa

Otago – Roaring Meg Pack Track

This moderately challenging 18km track can be completed as a day hike or an overnight hike from Lowburn car park to Cardrona. It is easily accessible from Queenstown and Wānaka, yet off the beaten path, with the option to stay at Meg Hut (a 2km detour). The track is situated in the 22,000ha Pisa Conservation Area, offering stunning high-country views of the Upper Clutha and Wakatipu basins, extending to the Southern Alps/Ka Tiritiri o te Moana. The area is known for the Criffel Range, Otago’s highest gold diggings, featuring remnants of water races and miners’ dwellings.

West Coast – Pororari Loop

The 11km Punakaiki-Pororari River Loop track features the tranquil and vibrant beauty of the Pororari River, complemented by nīkau palms, limestone cliffs, and several swing bridges. This trail is an excellent alternative if you’re pressed for time and can’t commit to the multi-day Paparoa Track.

Southland – Port Craig School Hut, Tuatapere

Scenic beach views near Port Craig Hut. Photo / Tsewang Nuru Sherpa

The historic Port Craig School Hut is along the South Coast Track and part of New Zealand’s newest Great Walk, the Hump Ridge Track. From the Rarakaucarpark, the track winds over suspension bridges and past Blowholes beach for 20km to reach the Hut(40km return). Surrounded by a short walk, the site around the Hut features interpretive panels that showcase the area’s timber milling history. Hector’s dolphins are often seen along this coastline.

5 tramping tips before hitting the trail

Exploring Aotearoa’s outdoors is rewarding, but it also poses unique challenges. Unprepared hikers, both seasoned and novice, may face accidents, get lost, or suffer injuries. The Plan My Walk app is a great starting point as it provides key information about trails, track alerts, weather forecasts, gear lists, and hut reviews.

Here are additional safety measures to follow during your walk.

1. Choose the right trip for you. Learn about the route/terrain and ensure you possess the necessary skills, including navigational abilities, river crossing skills, and relevant experience traversing in avalanche-prone terrain.

2. Understand the weather pattern and make plans accordingly for all conditions. Before heading out, check the weather forecast. Check the New Zealand Avalanche Advisory forecast if your trip involves mountain areas.

3. Carry a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) for emergencies to alert rescuers to your location. PLBs can also be rented from outdoor stores such as Kathmandu and Macpac throughout New Zealand.

Carry a PLB to stay safe in the backcountry. Photo / Tsewang Nuru Sherpa

4. Pack extra layers and food for adverse weather conditions and an unexpected overnight stay outdoors. Ensure you have a pre-packaged first-aid or DIY kit assembled using advice from outdoor specialists

5. Let someone know your plans and details of your trip/fill out the DoC intentions booklet. Hiking solo involves additional complexities, so consider hiking in groups if you’re a beginner.