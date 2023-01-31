Brighton Beach. Photo / Al Ronberg

Dreading another long cold winter? Skip the chilly season and instead chase the sun to these world-class beaches in Europe and the UK for the Northern Hemisphere summer, writes Sarah Pollok.

The UK may not be known for its tropical beaches, but it certainly has its fair share of stunning coastal spots to visit.

First up, there is Brighton Beach on the south coast of England. Brighton is known for its lively atmosphere and vibrant nightlife. But during the day, the beach is the perfect place to soak up the sun, take a dip in the sea, or enjoy some fish and chips on the pebble-covered beach. Plus, the iconic Brighton Pier is just a stone’s throw away, offering a variety of amusement park rides and games.

Visiting Dorset? Then make sure you check out Bournemouth Beach. This stretch of coastline goes on for miles and is perfect for a long walk or a game of beach volleyball. Swimmers can enjoy clear (albeit brisk) water while there are plenty of places to grab a bit to eat or drink nearby. Plus, the town of Bournemouth itself is a great place to explore, with lots of restaurants, shops, and nightlife.

Those visiting Cornwall and keen for a beach day to head to the crisp, blue waters and white sands of Porthcurno Beach. Whether you want to take a dip or just lie on the sand with a good book, the beach is postcard-level pretty, surrounded by towering cliffs, which offer a great backdrop for photos. Porthcurno is also home to the Minack Theatre, an open-air theatre carved into the cliffside making it a unique spot to catch a show while enjoying the beautiful scenery.

Travelling with little ones? Then check out, Blackpool Sands Beach in Devon. Unlike its northern England namesake, this is a Blue Flag beach, meaning it meets high standards for cleanliness and safety. It’s an ideal family destination, with facilities such as toilets, showers and an award-winning seafood restaurant called Venus Cafe. There is also a small, sheltered cove with calm waters where children can play safely.

For a more adventurous experience, check out the great surf at Devon’s Croyde Bay. Grab a surfboard and hit the waves, or pair the beach trip with a nature walk through the surrounding hills and lush greenery. The beach also has a range of facilities including toilets, showers, and a surf school, making it easy to spend the whole day here. There are also several great pubs and restaurants in the nearby village, perfect for a post-surf pint and meal.

If you’re looking for something a bit more remote, the Isle of Skye in Scotland is one of the most enchanting places in the country, and home to some surprisingly impressive beaches such as the Fairy Pools. These crystal-clear pools are fed by waterfalls and surrounded by towering cliffs, making for a truly magical swimming experience.

Another Scottish beach worth checking out is Camusdarach Beach, located on the west coast of the mainland. This beach is a bit harder to get to, but the journey is well worth it. The white sand and turquoise waters make it feel like you’re on a tropical island, rather than the Scottish coast. Plus, the beach is surrounded by stunning landscapes, making it a great spot for hiking and nature-watching.

In Wales, Barafundle Bay is a must-visit. This small but picturesque beach is in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, and may only be accessible via a slightly steep track but is worth it. Those who tackle the 15-minute walk will be rewarded with a secluded bay, surrounded by stunning greenery and crystal-clear water, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind.

Or, check out Rhossili Bay, on the Gower Peninsula, which is consistently voted one of the best beaches in the UK and for good reason. The beach stretches for 1.6km and is surrounded by beautiful cliffs and rolling hills. It’s a great spot for a walk and offers some of the best views in the country. Plus, it’s home to the fascinating remains of the Helvetia shipwreck of 1887, which can be seen at low tide, as well as plenty of beautiful bird species that can be seen throughout the year.

Europe, however, is a little more famous for having the most beautiful beaches in the world, like Plage de Saleccia in Corsica, France. Found on the northwest coast of the island, it’s famous for crystal-clear water and fine, white sand that Kiwis know and love. The beach is surrounded by beautiful scenery, including a lagoon and a large dune and is a great spot for swimming, sunbathing, and taking a dip in the Mediterranean Sea. Plus, you can pair a visit with a stop at the nearby village of Saint-Florent, which is packed with restaurants and shops.

No list would be complete without mentioning Greece and in Crete, you simply must visit Elafonissi Beach, on the southwest coast of the island. After taking a dip in the clear Mediterranean sea, or sunbathing on the pink sands, be sure to check out the deep blue lagoon or stop by the restaurants and shops in the nearby village of Chania.

Or, for something a bit more remote, head to Zlatni Rat Beach for an Adriatic Sea swim. Located on the island of Brač, this spot is famous for its stunning white pebble beach and super blue water. Beachgoers can also make the most of the nearby pine forest and handful of equally gorgeous small islands, then, after a day of lazing in the sun, stop by the town of Bol for a bite to eat and a bit of shopping.

Those travelling to Portugal should put Praia da Marinha on the top of their beach list. Set on the Atlantic coast, this gem is known for its dramatic rock formations, which tower out of the clear ocean, creating cliffs and caves. While it may be a detour from the major cities, it’s well worth the trip, having earned the reputation for being one of the most beautiful in the country (and some say the continent too). Round out the trip off the beaten track with a stop by Carvoeiro, a nearby town with local eateries and stores.

Finally, we have Cala Macarella on Menorca, Spain. This spot is one to visit if you love fine white sand, warm, turquoise water and rocky coves to explore. After grabbing a drink from the one restaurant on the beach, settle in for the day at this pocket-sized paradise. Then, once the sun sets or the crowds pack in, escape to the nearby old town of Ciutadella for a taste of Spanish food, music and culture.