Nominations are now open to vote for New Zealand's best beach. Video / Molly Floyd

In 2021 it was Ōhope; in 2019 it was Whangamatā. But where will it be this year? Today, the Herald is launching our search for New Zealand’s Best Beach 2023 - and we need your help.

The Herald’s Best Beach series runs through January and it starts with you. We want you to nominate your favourite beaches from around the country in five categories. Nominations are now open - you’ll find the easy form at the bottom of the page, or head to nzherald.co.nz/bestbeach to get your entry in.

The first of our categories is Best Family Beach - we want to know where you like to take the whānau for a relaxing day on the sand, where the water is nice and gentle for the kids, there’s a good stretch of grass to lay out a picnic blanket, some shade to keep everyone sun-safe, and perhaps a playground to let off some steam.

Next, we’re looking for New Zealand’s Best Surf Beach. Surfers, where’s your top pick around the country to catch a wave? And even if you can’t hang 10, there’s nothing like a wild, rugged beach with roaring waves to blow the cobwebs away with a nice brisk walk, so we want to hear from all you non-surfers too.

Our third category is Best City Beach - we’re thinking of those easy escapes in the big cities, where you can finish work at 5pm and be in the ocean by 5.30pm. Where you can spend a day shopping and sightseeing, then enjoy a sundowner on the sand. Tell us your top picks for beaches in Aotearoa’s main urban centres whether it’s your local spot or the place you take a city break.

The South Island shouldn't miss out when it comes to our search for NZ's Best Beach - how about nominating Dunedin's St Clair as best city beach? Photo / Neil Porten

We also want to know your picks for the nation’s Best Camping Beach, as the place you like to spend your summer holidays under canvas. These are the places where you can pitch a tent with an ocean- or lake-front view, step out of your tent and within minutes, you’re on your way for a quick dip to wash the sleep from your eyes.

And finally, we’re looking for New Zealand’s Best Hidden Gem. And yes, we know, you probably want to keep some of these for yourself but sharing is caring, so spill on the best secret spots and under-rated beaches around the country.

Getting your nominations in is easy – just scroll to the bottom of this page or go to nzherald.co.nz/bestbeach to find the simple entry form. There, you’ll be able to nominate one contender for each category.

You can also tell us a little bit about why you think these beaches deserve to win and send us a favourite photo of you and your whānau enjoying these great summer spots. We’ll profile some of your entries throughout the month.

Nominations are open until the end of Sunday, January 8. From there, your entries will be counted and the 10 most popular nominees in each of the five categories will be named as our finalists. You will then be able to vote for the ultimate winners in each category, which will be crowned at the end of the month.

Any beach, anywhere around the country could make the final list, from the tip of Te Tai Tokerau Northland to the bottom of Rakiura Stewart Island. It’s all up to you!

Go to nzherald.co.nz/bestof to submit your nominations or fill out the entry form below.

Is Gisborne's Wainui Beach the nation's best surf beach, or is there a more worthy contender? Photo / Alan Gibson



