A Bali tourist will allegedly be deported for violating immigration rules after he posed semi-naked on a sacred site.

The Russian man, who goes by the name of Yuri, shared a now deleted post to his Instagram posing on top of Mount Agung with his pants and underwear around his ankles.

The volcano, located in Karangasem Regency, in the northeast corner of Bali island, is considered a dwelling place of the gods.

Yuri, who goes by the handle ‘chila_brazila’, was reportedly part of a group of at least seven foreigners who climbed the mountain without registering as hikers, which is prohibited, according to local publication Coconuts Bali.

His post went viral with locals and tourists alike condemning his rude act with many calling for him to be deported.

Yuri claimed he was unaware it was a sacred site and has since deleted the post and shared a grovelling apology.

“I want to apologise for my actions that desecrated the sacred volcano for the local population,” he wrote.

“There is no excuse for my actions. The only thing that led to what happened was my personal ignorance. Ignorance of the peculiarities of the local religion.”

He said after studying the culture and religion of Bali, he realised his mistake.

“Agung is a sacred symbol for the Balinese. Shiva destroys the universe in a continuous circle of rebirths,” Yuri said.

“The locals revere the gods and believe that if you anger them, an eruption will occur. And this will lead to the destruction of the island.”

Yuri said he wrote to all the major groups that posted his photos to find out how he can “fix the situation”.

“I am very sorry that this happened.”

In his post, Yuri also shared screenshots of messages he sent to locals and groups offended by his actions.

“Hello. Please read my message. I feel very bad about the situation that happened,” he wrote to Info Badung, which has half a million followers.

“I made a big mistake. I am writing about my photo. I am wildly sorry to all the people. I really did not know that this is a sacred place. I didn’t mean to offend anyone.”

Willing to do what it takes, Yuri reportedly took part in a formal apology to community leaders from Karangasem Regency.

It was facilitated by Ni Luh Djelantik – known for her ability to chair restorative justice meetings between foreigners and locals, according to The Bali Sun.

“We held a meeting in a good atmosphere and sorted out this situation,” Yuri said in an Instagram story, according to the publication.

“It’s my fault, I realise. Ready to answer for your actions. I am also ready for deportation, but before leaving here, I would like to participate in the ceremony of offering to the gods, and after that, I am ready to leave Bali with a calm soul.”

He added: “The Balinese people are one of the wisest and kindest people I have ever met.

“Thank you for your hospitality and for your patience. This situation taught me a lot and showed me what good people there are on this planet.”

Luh Djelantik said Yuri apologised sincerely and was “very sorry” for his actions.

“[He] is ready to take responsibility according to tradition through the Mecaru ceremony, which will be carried out by the customary stakeholders of Mount Agung, Rendang District, Karangasem.

“Apart from that, Yuri is also ready to be deported for his violations based on immigration rules.”

At this stage he will remain in Indonesia and play an active role in promoting good behaviour among tourists, according to The Bali Sun.

Yuri’s X-rated act comes as Balinese officials crackdown on Russian tourists – who are the second biggest group of foreigners after Australians.

“Whenever we get reports about a foreigner behaving badly, it’s almost always Russian,” a local police officer in Kuta told The Bangkok Post.

The Herald Sun reported that Balinese authorities have now targeted Russians and Ukrainians as groups with dubious public conduct, who are also overstaying their visas and obtaining work illegally as taxi drivers, surf instructors, beauticians and sex workers.

A Russian influencer by the name of Alina Fazleeva, is facing six years’ imprisonment for posing naked with the banyan tree. Meanwhile, a Russian teenager was caught vandalising a school while other Russian tourists have been caught driving around on motorcycles half naked.

Bali is on the brink of launching a public campaign that will see billboards installed where customs are flouted the most – such as Kuta, Seminyak, Legian, Canggu, Ubud, Sanur, Nusa Dua, and Uluwatu.

Bali Governor Wayan Koster also revealed tourists who visit the popular holiday destination could soon be banned from renting motorbikes.