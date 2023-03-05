Fentanyl can be laced into other drugs like cocaine, which was present at the previous renter's party. Photo / 123rf

A couple from the French island of Guadeloupe has pressed charges after their 19-month-old died from ingesting fentanyl that was left in a Miami Airbnb.

Lydie and Boris Lavenir realised something was wrong when their baby daughter Enora did not wake up from her nap in August 2021. The parents raced to all 911 after seeing their daughter’s face was blue and she was foaming at the lips. However, it was to late.

According to an independent toxicology report and autopsy by the Palm Beach County medical examiner, Enora’s system contained a deadly amount of fentanyl. The family had never heard of the drug.

The family were initially seen as suspects, however, they both tested negative for the drug and investigators could not find traces of it in their belongings. Previous renters admitted they had thrown a drug-fuelled party at the lakehouse in Wellington Flats a few weeks earlier.

Lydie and Boris believe the renters left the drug behind but the former renters claim no fentanyl was present.

A spokesperson for Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told Washington Post the case was closed pending leads. No criminal charges have been brought but the family is suing Airbnb, the property owner, the rental’s manager and the renter who threw the party.

A final report stated that the manner of death would be listed as accidental.

“I am currently unable to determine how the child Enora Lavenir ingested the fentanyl. Therefore I am unable to develop probable cause for abuse or neglect leading to the death of Enora.”

A legal expert told the Washington Post it would be difficult for the family to pursue a case as it would be “monstrously difficult” to prove where the drug came from. The family’s lawyer Thomas Scolaro said they had a strong case as Airbnb was negligent and did not clean the house thoroughly between guests.

Airbnb is yet to respond to the lawsuit but told the Washington Post: “Our hearts go out to the Lavenir family and their loved ones for their devastating loss.”



