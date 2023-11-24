An aerial view of the beautiful Lord Howe Island. Photo / Tourism New South Wales

Destination of the week: Lord Howe Island, Australia

Why you should go

Tired of battling crowds on your summer holiday? Enter Lord Howe Island. A two-hour flight from Sydney, this little drop of paradise limits visitors to 400 people at any time of the year.

Scenic views across Lord Howe Island to Mount Gower. Photo / Mark Fitzpatrick

Lord Howe houses an ecosystem with over 200 species of birds, many of which are endemic to the island. Encounter sea turtles, and observe migrating humpback whales, or colourful fish while snorkelling or diving in the clear waters. With limited Wi-Fi and connectivity, Lord Howe is the kind of place where you can truly switch off.

Scenic coastal views across Lord Howe Island to Mount Lidgbird and Mount Gower. Photo / tom-archer.com

Top spots

Mt. Gower (the island’s highest peak) is a challenge, but hike it and you’ll be rewarded with views of the Pacific Ocean that even Instagram can’t quite do justice. Get some swim, sun, or surf at Ned’s Beach and expect a school of fish to welcome you.

Dive deeper at Lord Howe Island Marine Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site. Snorkel or dive and swim among coral, colourful fish, turtles, and even the occasional shark. On land, stroll the Stevens Reserve, or marvel at the towering Ball’s Pyramid, the world’s tallest sea stack, located southeast of the island. Take a boat tour to find hidden spots along the island’s coastline. If you prefer a slower pace, rent a bike and meander along scenic pathways.

Snorkelling off Lord Howe Island. Photo / Visit NSW

Best eats

On Lord Howe Island, food is fresh and local. You can’t leave without trying the kingfish, grilled to perfection and served up with the day’s freshest veggies. The sashimi and tuna tartare taste like they’ve jumped straight from the seas onto your plate and the tropical fruits include passionfruit, mango, and guava. It would be remiss to visit Lord Howe and not enjoy a barbie at the beach. There are several communal barbecues and we recommend throwing on a fresh cut of the local Kingfish.

Dining on Lord Howe Island is a celebration of the fresh and local, from the grilled kingfish to seafood platters. Photo / 123rf

