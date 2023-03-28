The woman went to great lengths to secure the free flights.

A Perth mum has nabbed 72 free flights by dressing up in a gold dress and posing on a Kmart table runner at the beach.

Kylie Servante, 38, won the 24 domestic and 12 international return fares in Jetstar’s quirky Golden Ticket Togs competition.

It required Australians to find a man in sparkly gold togs – sometimes real, sometimes a billboard – and take “the most creative selfie”. Finalists from each state and territory were then put to a public vote.

The mum-of-two told news.com.au she went to seven op shops to find something gold to wear when she heard Jetstar’s man in gold togs had been spotted about an hour away from her home.

Kylie recruited strangers to take her photo.

She bought a gold dress that “didn’t fit in any way shape or form” and then bought a gold table runner from Kmart with plans to wrap it around her body, but it ended up being the perfect gold carpet for her shoot.

When Servante finally arrived at the billboard at Cottesloe beach she had to recruit strangers’ help.

“I didn’t have any friends so I had to get some random people to take the photo,” she laughed.

All that effort was not even the hardest part.

When she was announced as a finalist, Servante, who said she didn’t even know what a hashtag was before the competition, had to somehow get enough public support to win.

“I campaigned through Facebook and Instagram, through all my friends … I went down to the local skate park [and said] ‘Make me go viral’ to the teenagers – and it worked,” she said.

Servante will head on her first international holiday since the Covid pandemic broke out soon without spending a cent on flights.

She is going to Tokyo with her husband, two children and sister.

“We were supposed to go to Thailand just as Covid hit so the kids are very excited,” she said.

She is also planning a girls’ trip for her birthday, and hopes to visit Fiji with her husband.