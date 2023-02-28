There isn't much between you and the resident Great Whites on a shark cage diving trip near the Neptune Islands, SA. Photo / Tourism Australia

If you’ve got a thrillseeker in your family, how about trying something different on your next Aussie holiday? From heart-racing heights to underwater encounters, Sara Bunny brings you some adrenaline-filled experiences that you won’t forget in a hurry. Just check age, height, and weight restrictions before booking.

The high life

When it comes to seeing a city from a whole new angle, you can’t beat the views from atop a landmark bridge. In Brisbane, the Story Bridge Adventure Climb starts with a staircase and suspended walkway before heading up through the eastern arm of the bridge, high above one of the city’s busiest motorways. At the summit platform in the centre, walkers can enjoy not only 360-degree vistas of Queensland’s capital, but views out to Moreton Bay in one direction and the Scenic Rim Mountains in another. For sparkling city views of a different kind, take the two-hour climb at night or twilight. storybridgeadventureclimb.com.au

Get a birds-eye view of Brisbane and beyond on the Story Bridge Climb. Photo / Tourism Australia

Over in New South Wales, BridgeClimb Sydney is one of the best ways to take in the city’s iconic harbour. Climbing options include the Insider, a pathway through the steel arch, the Ultimate, which traverses the entire bridge and back again, and the Burrawa, a climb that sheds light on First Nations stories of Sydney/Warrane. Whatever way you get to the top, you know you’re in good company – celebrities like Oprah, Hugh Jackman and Robert de Niro are just some of the stars who have snapped a selfie at the summit. bridgeclimb.com

Tasmanian thrillseekers should strap in for the world’s highest commercial abseil down the Gordon Dam. At 140m, it’s best for those with strong nerves, but there are also 50 or 30m options for beginners or the slightly less daring. Regardless of the height, you’ll want to take your time on the way down to get an eyeful of the sparkling Gordon River and surrounding lush green hills deep below. Elsewhere on the island state, you can abseil down the side of Hobart’s Mount Wellington, or descend a rock face above a blowhole at Blackman’s Bay. aardvarkadventures.com.au

Tasmania's Gordon Dam is a spectacular spot for abseiling, as long as you aren't scared of heights. Photo / Tourism Australia

Abseiling is just the start of it at Victoria’s Beyond the Edge experience, where intrepid nature-lovers get to stay overnight on a portable ledge suspended over a sheer 300m cliff face. Located at the spectacular Mount Buffalo gorge, it’s the highest camping site of its kind in the world, and includes dinner and breakfast alongside stunning vistas and daredevil creds. Cliff camping runs from November-May, is weather dependent, and not suitable for sleepwalkers. unleashed-unlimited.com.au/beyond-the-edge

If you want to get even higher, Australian Skydive combines max adrenaline with some of Victoria’s most spectacular scenery. Dives take place 14,000ft above the state’s famed Great Ocean Road - and Melbourne/Naarm, Bells Beach and the pristine surrounding coastline are just some of the sights on offer as you come back down to Earth. australianskydive.com.au

Closer to the ground, the Kalbarri Skywalk on Western Australia’s Coral Coast is a breathtakingly beautiful platform suspended above the Murchison River Gorge at Kalbarri National Park. It might be less daring – no harnesses, parachutes or safety briefings required - but the scenery from this lookout is every bit as noteworthy. Here, the ochre-toned outback and sweeping valleys span as far as the eye can see, and it’s especially beautiful at night under a canopy of stars. australiascoralcoast.com

You'll feel completely dwarfed by nature on the stunning Kalbarri Skywalk on WA's Coral Coast. Photo / Tourism Australia

Also in Western Australia, the Tree Top Walk is a memorable 600m-long steel pathway through the Valley of the Giants at the state’s southern edge. At 40m above the creek bed, the walk weaves alongside towering ancient tingles trees, some thought to be more than 400 years old. treetopwalk.com.au

Aqua adventures

If hurtling down rapids amongst lush natural forest floats your boat, Tasmania’s Franklin River Rafting offers the ultimate wilderness fix. Far from just a quick trip, these guided tours include 8-day and 10-day expeditions down the Franklin River in the southwest of the Island State, with hearty cooked meals provided along the way. Highlights include the towering Great Ravine and the roaring waters of The Churn, stunning Propsting Gorge, and a yacht cruise to round off the adventure. franklinriverrafting.com

An expedition with Franklin River Rafting is a total immersion in nature. Photo / Tourism Australia

For on-water action with a few less bumps, take in the winding waterways of Northern Territory’s Nitmaluk National Park on a canoe trek. The Malappar Traveller is a self-guided, 4-5 hour course ideal for family groups, while the Kuluyampi Explorer and Barrak Barrak offer lengthier adventures further into the expansive gorge. Located near Katherine, the Nitmaluk National Park also offers walking tracks, camping spots, and a range of waterfalls and swimming holes for a refreshing dip. nitmiluktours.com.au

The waterways of Nitmiluk National Park are perfect for family canoeing trips. Photo / Tourism Australia

In South Australia, water-based thrills of a totally different kind await on the Eyre Peninsula. From Port Lincoln, join a tour out to the Neptune Islands for the chance to come face-to-face with great white sharks. Here, expert guides use fish burley to attract the marine life, and it often isn’t long before the sharks are circling. Daring types can then opt to get inside a shark cage to see the fearsome creatures up close. No diving qualifications are needed for a spell in the cage, and viewing from the boat is also an option for those less keen on facetime with a predator. sharkcagediving.com.au

The whole family can enjoy spotting Aussie’s most famous reptiles at Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin, but only the brave choose to get in the water with them inside the ominously-named Cage of Death. A circular pod with transparent sides, the cage is lowered into a watering hole of saltwater crocs, who often meet human visitors with an intimidating stare. At the same time, handlers throw meat morsels to the “salties”, so those underwater can witness the infamous bite of these modern-day dinosaurs. crocosauruscove.com

Be eyeballed by an apex predator in the Crocosaurus Cove Cage of Death, Australia's only crocodile dive. Photo / Tourism Australia

For something slightly less terror-inducing but every bit as exhilarating, swimmers and water-lovers can’t explore Australia without having a crack at surfing. From Bells Beach to Byron Bay and beyond, there are too many surf spots to list, but Queensland’s Snapper Rocks is a hit with those seeking extra-long wave rides. The area’s man-made sandbank means epic barrels for experienced surfers, but newbies can get in on the action too, with Get Wet Surf School offering lessons on some of the quieter beaches. getwetsurf.com

Off the beaten path

Canberra is made for cycling, and while a jaunt around Lake Burley Griffin is perfect for a gentle pedal, those who prefer the off-road excitement head for Stromlo Forest Park. Located in the Molonglo Valley just 15 minutes from the city centre, Stromlo boasts more than 50km of mountain bike trails and a range of circuits to explore on two wheels. From steep climbs to short leafy loops, there are tracks to suit all skill levels. stromloforestpark.act.gov.au

If you prefer to tear up the tracks on four wheels, NT Adventure Park offers quad bike tours through the rugged terrain of Rum Jungle, an hour south of Darwin. With guides on hand to talk you through the natural highlights and rich cultural history of the area, you can spot everything from frilled neck lizards to fascinating native plants as you whiz through the wilderness. ntadventurepark.com.au

For an outdoor experience that ticks all the boxes, sporty types should try canyoning at Victoria’s Mount Buffalo National Park. Depending on the weather and the skills of the group, a tour to Burston’s Crevasse can involve tramping, wading through rivers, rock climbing, rock scrambling and maybe even a few tight squeezes, before abseiling into the stony abyss. adventureguidesaustralia.com

So it’s probably not going to induce a faster heart rate, but who wouldn’t get a kick out of spotting some of Aussie’s cutest critters in their natural habitat? Family members of all ages will love Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, about 45 minutes’ drive from Canberra. This protected sanctuary boasts more than 30 marked walking trails of varying length and terrain, and, as it’s home to a striking array of Aussie wildlife, there’s a chance you’ll see wallabies, emus, brightly-coloured native frogs and even an elusive platypus along the way. Don’t miss a wander along the Koala Path to see some of the reserve’s most famous marsupials. tidbinbilla.act.gov.au

Koalas are just some of the residents at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, near Canberra. Photo / Tourism Australia

For something subterranean, head to South Australia’s World Heritage-listed Naracoorte Caves. Family groups can tour the glowing chambers and check out the area’s fascinating fossils, while those looking for an adrenaline hit can try their hand at adventure caving. Whether you’re starting out with a dry cave journey or you’re up for some squeezes, low crawls and water-filled spaces, there are small group tours for beginners as well as advanced cave explorers. naracoortecaves.sa.gov.au

Walk through the illuminated caverns, or join a caving expedition to places off limits to the general public at Naracoorte Caves in SA. Photo / Tourism Australia

But if alpine environments are more your scene, make a beeline for Thredbo in New South Wales. Here you’ll find a huge range of activities for all ages and seasons, from mountain bike tracks and summer hikes, to school holidays events and the Kids Flare Run down gentle slopes. For those looking for some serious snow shredding, Threadbo boasts Australia’s longest ski runs, including the 3.7km Supertrail and the 5km High Noon. For the ultimate mountain thrills, hitch a ride on Karel’s T-Bar, the country’s highest ski lift at an impressive 2037m. thredbo.com.au

For more ideas, see australia.com