Still from the CCTV footage of the 'lost' two-wheeled tourist. Photo / Parco archeologico di Pompei, Supplied

A two-wheeled visitor was spotted making a detour through the ancient city of Pompeii on Wednesday, a shock for visitors of the 2000-year-old Italian archaeological site.

The Vespa-riding visitor - a 33 year old Australian tourist - entered the site via a trade entrance on Porta Vesuvio. The moped followed staff cars into the site while the barrier was up, the archaeological park wrote in a statement.

He was apprehended by security staff a couple of minutes later, who detained him until police arrived. This was not until after he had taken himself on a motorised tour of the ancient cobbled streets. He is thought to have taken a two-wheeled tour of a couple of kilometres around the park before he was stopped.

The Australian sight-seer claims to have not known the site was off-limits to motor traffic.

It appears the Carabinieri let the baffled tourist off with a slap on the wrist, sans scooter.

The park said that he had used an entrance for vehicles involved in restoration and excavation works.

"It is safe, restored, and not accessible to the public. So there was no danger for either visitors or for the archaeological heritage at any point," they said.

The moped caper lasted only "a few minutes thanks to the efficient work by security guards and CCTV."

Pompeii is one of the most important and best preserved ancient Roman towns in the world. It was abruptly and dramatically buried in 79 AD when the nearby volcano Mt Vesuvius erupted, preserving it in layers of volcanic ash.

The fragile, ancient city is open to visitors - but only by foot.

Pompeii covers a vast 440,000 square metres of ancient ruins, in which fresh archaeological finds are regularly made.

It's been a very busy summer for Naples and Campania with a huge influx of international visitors, some of whom have been exploring where they shouldn't.

Earlier this summer a 23-year old man from the US had to be rescued from the crater of Mt Vesuvius. He reportedly had fallen while taking a selfie, venturing in an area off-limits to tourists. He suffered only minor injuries and major embarrassment.