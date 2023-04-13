Aussie influencer and OnlyFans star Mikaela Testa has been booted from the US with her visa “revoked”.

The 23-year-old claimed in a series of Instagram posts she spent over a day in a border force room before being sent back to Sydney.

“I’ve just been locked in the US border force room for over 30 hours with no phone and had my visa revoked,” she told her almost one million followers.

“They’ve just deported me back to Australia and I can’t enter the US.”

The Gold Coast-based influencer shared a photo of Sydney’s CBD from her plane window revealing she is “so grateful to come home to a safe country”.

“Some of the girls that were detained with me will not,” she continued.

“Some had been there for over three days with no contact to the outside world.”

The 23-year-old told her followers her US visa had been revoked. Photo / Instagram

Ms Testa didn’t provide further details.

News.com.au has contacted her for comment surrounding the alleged deportation.

It’s not the first time the influencer has faced trouble in the US.

In October last year, the 23-year-old claimed she spent five hours in detention, while trying to enter the US, for being “pretty” and mistaken for “an escort”.

She shared her ordeal after receiving a message from a follower who said the same thing had happened to them.

“They didn’t let me in to the country because they thought I was an escort,” the follower said, prompting Ms Testa to share her own “scary” experience.

The 23-year-old from Queensland claimed she was 'detained' on arrival to the US. Photo / Instagram

“It’s actually so scary and sad, they treat you like one too,” she said.

“I feel like they think this about any pretty girls. I met so many in detention last night.

“You aren’t allowed to touch your phone and you have to watch trash American TV advertisements for five hours.”

Meanwhile, during another trip to the US in September, she posted a “day in the life” video while in Los Angeles, California, with a friend that was heavily criticised.

Ms Testa and her friend rented a Tesla and spent $130 on salads before driving to the infamous Cecil Hotel, an affordable housing complex that 10,000 people call home.

The building – also known as the most haunted building in the city – is located on Skid Row, an area known for poverty and homelessness.

Ms Testa said she was “obsessed” with the Cecil Hotel, which was the subject of a Netflix documentary, but when driving to it she broke down crying.

Immediately after, she asked which money was better – “washable Australian money or the American money with blood stains on it”.

But, the young influencer’s actions were mocked online by other social media users.

“The homelessness makes me cry … which money is prettier,” one person commented on the clip, while another defended her saying: “People don’t realise what LA is or even Hollywood is, like the amount of homeless people is sad and insane Cali[fornia] is very expensive to live there.”

The influencer earns a living selling racy images and videos on OnlyFans, reportedly earning more than $162,000 per month.