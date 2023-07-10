Raj Jayarajah was on holiday to Bali with wife Emma and son Ari, when tragedy struck. Photo / GoFund Me

Raj Jayarajah was on holiday to Bali with wife Emma and son Ari, when tragedy struck. Photo / GoFund Me

The family and friends of an Australian man are heartbroken at his death, five days after he was medically evacuated from Bali.

Raj Jayarajah, 43, was on holiday in Nusa Dua with family when he suffered a brain haemorrhage. On June 30 Jayarajah was reportedly in his villa with his 8-year-old son, Ari, when he collapsed.

He underwent emergency surgery in Bali and was placed in an induced coma while his family fought to secure medical repatriation flights for further treatment in Victoria.

Jayarajah secured a Life Flight back to Australia on July 6, along with Ari and wife Emma.

Family friend Andrew MacQueen, who had been on holiday in Indonesia with the family, shared the news on Sunday.

“After arriving back in Melbourne by air ambulance, the team at the Alfred [hospital] intensive care unit performed a number of tests on Raj and informed us that there was nothing that could be done to save him,” MacQueen said via a crowdfunding page he had been organising for the family.

The family thanked the BIMC Hospital Nusa Dua, Air Ambulance Australasia and the Alfred ICU in Melbourne.

“We are shattered to lose Raj so young – it’s a huge loss for so many people who loved him, most of all his loving family. It is hard to imagine life without him, and we will now begin the mourning process,” read the update.

The GoFund Me titled Medical & Ongoing Assistance for Raj had raised over $200,000 since last Sunday to help with the family’s medical expenses.

Donations continue to be made via the website, along with thoughts and messages to the family.

Jayarajah had been on holiday in Bali with his mother and sister’s family when he was afflicted by the brain bleed.

It was only earlier last week the family updated the page to say the travel insurer had agreed to cover the costs of the medical flight and repatriation for the family from Bali. The insurer also covered the family’s hospital expenses while in Indonesia while waiting for a transfer from the Air Ambulance from Queensland.