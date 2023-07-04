Raj is in ICU in Indonesia after suffering a brain haemorrhage while on holiday with his wife Emma and son Ari. Photo / GoFundMe

Raj is in ICU in Indonesia after suffering a brain haemorrhage while on holiday with his wife Emma and son Ari. Photo / GoFundMe

An Australian father of one is fighting for his life after suffering a brain haemorrhage during a family holiday in Bali.

Now, according to friend Andrew Macqueen, Raj and his wife Emma and son Ari are facing his “life-threatening medical emergency” away from home, reports news.com.au.

Raj and his wife Emma and son Ari were on holiday in Bali when disaster struck.

Macqueen has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help support the family financially as Raj is in hospital and needs medical evacuation to Australia.

“He collapsed on Friday with a massive brain haemorrhage and was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery,” Macqueen shared on the GoFundMe page.

“He has been put into an induced coma where they have been working with both doctors in Bali and Australia to keep him alive and stable. He is now in critical condition in the ICU where we are planning to send him home back to Australia via a repatriation flight with a team of medical experts and doctors.”

It’s not yet known how much damage Raj suffered to his brain, but his family have been told “the road to recovery is long”.

On top of that, their insurance has declined support, meaning they will need to fund his medevac home to Australia themselves.

“Every single donation, no matter the size, will make a significant difference in helping us bring our friend back to familiar surroundings and the care he desperately needs,” Macqueen wrote.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised AU$180,226 ($194,683) of a $250,000 ($270,055) goal.

Raj is still in hospital in Bali in a critical condition, just days after he went “snorkelling with manta rays”, according to one friend.

The friend shared that Raj had showed “little sign” of anything being wrong with his health, three days before he collapsed.



