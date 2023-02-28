Best Beach 2023: NZ’s top 50 finalists revealed. How to vote for the winners. Video / NZ Herald

It’s common knowledge New Zealand has some of the best beaches in the world … at least, we think it’s common knowledge.

According to a list of the world’s best beaches in 2023, however, Australia is a far better bet for golden sands and turquoise waters.

Tripadvisor has released its Best of the Best Beaches for 2023 ranking, which listed the top sandy spots around the world according to tens of millions of reviews.

After analysing the quantity and quality of reviews left within the last 12 months, the global travel company released a top list.

Two beaches in Australia made it into the top 25 list; Cable Beach in Broome, Western Australia, ranked the third best in the world while Sydney’s Manly Beach was ranked 13th.

No beaches from New Zealand made the top 25 list.

Cable Beach in Broome. Photo / TripAdvisor

When narrowed down to the South Pacific, Australia “dominated the list of the best beaches” according to Tripadvisor, taking seven of the top ten spots.

Cable Beach was followed by Manly Beach, then Emily bay on Norfolk Island and Mooloolaba Beach in Queensland, with Matira Beach in Bora Bora rounding out the top five.

After Whitehaven Beach in the Whitsundays, New Zealand finally featured, taking 8th place.

Tahunanui Beach in Nelson was ranked the top beach in New Zealand and the 8th best in the South Pacific for 2023.

Tahunanui Beach in Nelson. Photo / Tripadvisor

The Global Winners

For those who felt they missed out on a proper summer, the list offers some inspiration for winter getaways around the globe. Amongst the typical spots, Tripadvisor’s head of editorial Sarah Firshein said there were some lesser-known beaches too.

“In addition to the much-loved beaches of the Caribbean, the South Pacific and Hawaii, our community is really looking to kick up their experiences, even exploring cooler destinations like Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland,” she said.

“So whether you’re looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travellers—and it might even convince the most ardent beach sceptics to embrace some time on the sand.”

Baia do Sancho, on the island of Fernando de Noronha, 350km off the coast of Brazil won the very top spot.

Baia Do Sancho won top spot. Photo / Getty Images

Accessible only by a series of steep ladders and steps, Baia de Sancho isn’t the most accessible spot but treats visitors to turquoise waters, unspoiled white sand and an exotic array of wildlife, including dolphins, rays and turtles.

Caribbean Eagle Beach in Aruba took second place while Cable Beach in Broome, Western Australia took third place.