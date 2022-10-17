Look on the bright side: Vivid Sydney returns May 27, 2022. Video / Destination NSW

Looking for some stylish digs for your next Sydney trip. Try one of these new hotels, writes Renata Gortan

You'd think that a pandemic would put a dampener on the number of new hotels in Sydney, but it's surprisingly not the case. If you're planning your first trip across the Ditch since Covid hit, you're spoiled for choice at the number of new openings. There's everything from inner-city, hipster art hotels to luxurious stays by the water.

Ace Hotel

It's no surprise that when this too-cool-for-school chain opened its first Southern Hemisphere property in May, it chose Sydney's Surry Hills – the inner-city suburb that's hipster central and provides easy access to some of the best eating and drinking in town. The hotel itself is no slouch in the dining department either, the lobby bar and lounge attract all the cool kids and the woodfired rooftop restaurant, Kiln, opens next month.

Chef Mitch Orr says the menu "will be structured around sharing, which is exactly the way you want to eat in the space. You can do so much more than just grill on a fire – char and smoke will play a big part in the menu too."

The hotel strongly channels that quintessential New York vibe. There are exposed brick walls hung with modern art, wooden pillars in the lobby and the views from the rooms - equipped with guitars, vinyl and record players - overlook the surrounding rooftops.

Best for: A cool hotel in the inner city.

47/53 Wentworth Ave. acehotel.com/sydney



The Kimpton Margot Sydney

This Art-Deco marvel opened its doors in February. Look up at the grand Scagliola pillars in the lobby and take in the boldly patterned interiors. Social Hour offers guests complimentary drinks between 5-6pm and celebrity chef Luke Mangan helms Luke's Kitchen, a modern-Australian restaurant in the lobby.

The Kimpton Margot Sydney opened its doors in February. Photo / Supplied

When it comes to wellness, rooms provide a selection of yoga workouts on TVs and tablets, you can request free yoga mats and accessories from reception as well as Lekker bikes to get out and explore the city if you don't fancy laps in the rooftop swimming pool.

Best for: Those looking for a hotel with personality.

339 Pitt St. kimptonmargotsydney.com

Crown Sydney

Pitched as Sydney's first six-star hotel, this is about as luxe as it gets. Right on the water in Sydney's newest precinct, Barangaroo, the rooms offer incredible views, the pool is the stuff of Instagram influencers' dreams, the spa is first class and then there's the dining. Crown Sydney has attracted some of the city's best chefs, including Ross Lusted, who focuses on woodfired cooking at Woodcut, Alessandro Pavoni, who is bringing glamorous service to a'Mare (do order the tableside pesto), and the team even lured British chef Clare Smyth - whose London restaurant, Core, holds three Michelin stars - to open Oncore, which is about as fine as fine dining gets.

Best for: Living the luxe life.

1 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo. crownsydney.com.au

In Barangaroo, the Crown Sydney has rooms with incredible views, a stunning pool and first-class spa. Photo / Supplied

Aiden Hotel Darling Harbour

This boutique hotel in a 30s Art Deco building offers the kind of amenities you expect of a big hotel, but in well-designed, compact rooms so you're not paying those kinds of prices. Set on the city fringe, it's a short walk across Darling Harbour to the CBD.

Best for: Affordable luxury.

45 Murray St, Pyrmont. aidendarlingharbour.com.au

A by Adina Sydney

Enjoy the ease of a hotel stay, complete with rooftop cocktail bar, combined with all the at-home comforts of an apartment in the middle of the CBD. Opt for the Destination A experience, with rooms that showcase the best views and tailored amenities such as a dusk-delivery of a grazing box and AU$25pp ($28.50) credit per night for the mini bar.

Best for: A premium apartment hotel.

2 Hunter St. abyadina.com

A by Adina Sydney is an apartment hotel complete with impressive pool and rooftop cocktail bar. Photo / Supplied

Little National

Good things come in small packages. The rooms may be petite, but this hotel is big on those touches that make your stay that little bit luxe, from a rooftop bar to a library to a gym and even a wellness app.

Best for: Those willing to compromise on room size for a central location.

26 Clarence St. littlenationalhotel.com.au

Porter House Hotel Sydney – MGallery

The 1870s heritage-listed Porter House building connects to a new 36-storey tower, providing a mix of hotel and residences, pool and fitness centre, two restaurants, a fourth-floor bar with roving art gallery and more.

Best for: A heritage stay with modern luxuries

203 Castlereagh St. porterhousehotel.com.au

On the way: Sydney's most anticipated hotels

These properties are due to open their doors shortly.

Hotel Morris

Built in1929, the former West End Hotel near Central Station has undergone an extensive refurbishment and will be reimagined as Hotel Morris. The 82-room hotel will include a ground-floor restaurant and bar plus a rooftop bar.

Opening later this year.

W Hotel

Right on the water in Darling Harbour, it's a five-minute walk to the CBD. The 585-room luxury hotel will have a two-storey rooftop bar, heated infinity pool, all-day dining restaurant and bar and more.

Due to open the second quarter of 2023.

25hours Hotel

Australia's first 25hours Hotel is on Oxford St in Paddington, the late-night hub of Sydney. Expect 105 guest rooms, a rooftop bar, central garden courtyard, dining options, retail and entertainment facilities.

Due to open in 2023.