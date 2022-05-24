Bonorong Wildlife Rescue in Tasmania gives visitors the chance to get up close with native Australian animals like wombats, Tasmanian devils and more. Photo / Tourism Tasmania

Bonorong Wildlife Rescue in Tasmania gives visitors the chance to get up close with native Australian animals like wombats, Tasmanian devils and more. Photo / Tourism Tasmania

With only six weeks of term-time left before the next school holidays, it's time to think about how you'll keep your family entertained. If a trip across the Tasman is on the cards, here are some whānau-friendly activities to add to the itinerary.



Australia has some epic architectural icons your family will already be familiar with but you can get a whole new perspective on them with a guided climbing tour. In Sydney, kids aged 8 to 15 can climb the Harbour Bridge for just $99 during the school holidays (July 9-24), choosing from four different tour types and at any time of day. The impressive Vivid Festival runs from May 27 to June 18, and special climb tours are on offer so you can reach the bridge's summit in time for when the city's light installations, sculptures and projections are turned on for the evening ($288 for adults/$149 for children).

Take the family on a BridgeClimb during Vivid Sydney for an experience they won't forget. Photo / Destination NSW

Brisbane's Story Bridge has a range of tours suitable for children aged 6 and older, where you can climb to 80m above the city. There's also the option of adding in a "Cantilever Lean Out" or "Walk the Plank" experience, where you are (safely) suspended 50m above the rushing traffic below.

Over in Perth, Matagarup Zip & Climb is suitable for children 8 years and older and you can add an extra thrill to your climb - choosing to zipline back down once you get to the top of the bridge.

On the Gold Coast, after you've made the most of a family pass that gives you entry to seven different theme parks, head over to Q1 Resort Building. Here, kids 12 and older can take on the Skypoint Climb, Australia's highest external building climb, where you'll stand on an eagle's nest at 270m above sea level. If that's too scary, or if your child has limited mobility, you can still enjoy the views by visiting the observation deck on level 77, which is fully accessible for wheelchair users.

West Beach Adventure park in Adelaide has Australia's largest aerial obstacle course. Photo / Supplied

Adelaide is home to West Beach Adventure and Skymate, Australia's largest aerial adventure course, with a range of high-energy attractions including vertical drops, giant swings and obstacle courses. There are no age limits - rather height and weight restrictions - but there's also a kids' course for the littler members of your family.

For something a little less adventurous, but still a lot of fun, Melbourne boasts Australia's original glow-in-the-dark mini golf experience. Glow Golf Docklands features an 18-hole indoor course that, at only 300sq m, is easily navigable for a quick round. Afterwards, the grown ups can enjoy a drink at Le Bar European, which claims to be Victoria's smallest bar.

If you're visiting Tasmania, don't miss a day at Bonorong Wildlife Rescue, a sanctuary where animals like koalas, kangaroos, wombats, echidnas and Tasmanian devils are cared for and rehabilitated. The staff are all incredibly passionate and tours are informative, interactive and a lot of fun.

Kids obsessed with dinosaurs, lizards and reptiles will love a visit to Darwin's Crocosaurus Cove, home to the world's largest display of Australian reptiles, including saltwater crocodiles. There are nine interactive shows daily, as well as the Cage of Death experience which you can challenge older teens to take on. Available for those aged 15 or older, it gives Australia's only opportunity to dive with a saltwater crocodile... if you dare.

For more things to see and do, go to australia.com