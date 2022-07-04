As of this week, Australia will no longer require proof of Covid-19 vaccination status to enter. Photo / Christopher Burns, Unsplash

Australia has said it will open borders to all travellers regardless of Covid-19 vaccine status.



From Wednesday those travelling to Australia will no longer need to fill in a DPD (Digital Passenger Declaration) before they fly.

Until now unvaccinated visitors were barred from entering the country, although Australian residents were able to travel regardless of vaccine status.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said that the removal was a sign of confidence in the country's ability to manage Covid-19 and to reduce delays at airports.

"As more and more of us travel internationally and we get more confident in managing our risk of Covid, our airports are getting busier," said the minister.

As well as making it easier to travel to Aussie, the relaxation of rules will hopefully give Australians more reason to hop the Ditch for July school holidays.

"This is great news for families coming home from school holidays who now don't need to use the DPD," O'Neil said.

The Digital Passenger Declaration was only launched in February this year and cost an approximate $75m to develop.

The announcement this weekend also included changes for visitors arriving by sea. With the return of international cruise ships, passengers and crew will no longer need to complete maritime travel declarations.

Those arriving into Australia will still need to comply with state and airline requirements on testing and mask compliance.

While some states still require testing on arrival, testing for Covid-19 prior to departure is not required. While Australian citizens have long been allowed to enter the country without declaring vaccine status, Health Minister Mark Butler said that it was no longer prescient to ask other nationalities for proof of vaccination.

"The chief medical officer has advised it is no longer necessary for travellers to declare their vaccine status as part of our management of Covid," he said.

