Searches indicate Auckland is the top destination for a winter getaway. Photo / File

As winter draws near, search data indicates many Kiwis are eager to plan a classic Queenstown trip to enjoy the snow. However, unlike last year, it will not hold the title of ‘most searched domestic destination’ on Booking.com.

Search data from the travel website found Auckland received the most searches for trips between July 1 and August 31, 2023.

It was followed by Queenstown, which was ranked the top searched destination in 2022. Wellington came in third place followed by Christchurch in fourth and Taupō in fifth.

Other spots that made the top 10 list featured popular holiday spots including Rotorua, Lake Tekapo, Dunedin, Wanaka and Hanmer Springs.

The list looked at searches made between April 3 to April 16, 2023.

Australia and the islands take top international spots

With its warm tropical weather, Rarotonga is a top pick for a winter getaway. Photo / Supplied

As for those planning an overseas escape, the islands and Australia were hot options, as per usual.

However, London and Paris have broken through the top 5 this year. According to other travel experts, this is no surprise, with 2022 and 2023 hailed as “the year of Europe” for Kiwi travellers.

The most searched international destination for this winter was Rarotonga, followed by Australia’s Gold Coast. The major cities of London, Sydney and Paris rounded out the top five.

Also in the top 10 were Singapore, Rome, Melbourne, Tokyo and Nadi.

While not in the top 10, the US and Bali were also climbing the ranks, in the top 20, said a Booking.com spokesperson.