Travellers have been given four tips to assist Auckland Airport's waste minimisation efforts. Photo / 123rf

Travellers have been given four tips to assist Auckland Airport's waste minimisation efforts. Photo / 123rf

Auckland Airport has expanded its composting programme, aiming to double the amount of organic waste it saves from landfills each year.

Unless you want to travel by ocean, flying is an unavoidable part of overseas travel for New Zealanders. While it’s not the most eco-friendly activity, there are ways travellers, airports and airlines can minimise the environmental consequences.

One such consequence is the volume of food organics and single-use packaging sent to landfills, something that makes up a significant proportion of the airport’s waste, according to chief sustainability & masterplanning officer Mary-Liz Tuck.

Since these products can be composted or made compostable, Tuck said, composting was a key way to divert waste from landfills.

“Composting is an important addition to our waste diversion programme and wider efforts to reduce waste right across the airport,” she said.

The domestic terminal began collecting food waste in late 2023 and now covers public eating areas in and around the food court and six food and beverage operator kitchens.

In the last three months, 13.5 tonnes of organic waste was diverted from landfills and composted, a weight equivalent to 28 grand pianos.

The airport expects this volume to double after rolling out the process in the international terminals. Currently, eight food and beverage businesses have signed up for food waste collection, with plans to extend the programme to food courts and public dining areas next year.

A composting bin at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal. Photo / Supplied

This, in combination with a requirement for all disposable coffee cups sold in airport terminals to be compostable, will help Auckland Airport reach its goal of reducing landfill waste by 20 per cent from 2019 by 2030.

After collection, the coffee grinds, food scraps and compostable cups are sent to Envirofert in Tuakau which repurpose them into organic compost. The compost is then used by fruit and vegetable growers in Pukekohe, Waikato, the Bay of Plenty and East Cape.

According to Envirofert operations manager Paul Yearbury, the airport’s large food waste contribution has benefited local growers.

“The food waste we receive from the airport is significant to our compost production, which is used by a wide range of orchards and vegetable growers by helping to promote crop health and yield and the fertility of their land.”

Tuck acknowledged that the easiest way to manage waste was to avoid creating it in the first place. For this reason, the airport is also encouraging eateries to cut out unnecessary waste by doing things such as prioritising washable, dine-in cups, crockery and cutlery and only using single-use takeaway packing when necessary.

“We’re not there yet, but single-use plastic or plastic-lined packaging is certainly not part of our future,” she said.

As for how eco-conscious travellers could help, Tuck had four tips for reducing waste while passing through the airport.

How travellers can reduce waste while travelling

1. Bring a bottle

Staying hydrated and caffeinated is key during a long journey, so many travellers like to keep a cup of coffee or water bottle on hand. However, you can save money and plastic waste by bringing reusable cups or bottles on your travels.

Simply give your coffee cup to whatever eatery you go to and fill up your water bottle at one of the several filtered water stations around the domestic and international terminals.

2. Use the correct bin

Many areas around the airport now have separate bins for general waste and recycling. These allow Auckland Airport to recycle any items instead of sending them off to a landfill. However, travellers need to know what products go into which bins. Check your coffee cup or packaging before popping it in a bin. If you’re in doubt, the airport recommends you use the general waste bin to avoid contaminating the recycle bin.

3. Bring a bag

Plan to do a little shopping in the terminals? Bring a reusable shopping bag for your items instead of taking a plastic bag from the retailer. Or, simply pop it into your carry-on purse or bag.

4. Know what is prohibited

It’s not uncommon to see a line of plastic water bottles, food containers and the like lined up beside the security scanners. This is because any liquid or liquid-like items over 100ml cannot go through the scanner, along with a list of other prohibited items.