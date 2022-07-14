Police took to Facebook to ask residents to stop harassing tourists. Photo / 123rf

Police took to Facebook to ask residents to stop harassing tourists. Photo / 123rf

Residents of a popular tourist destination have received a severe warning from police; stop yelling at visitors or face a charge for harassment.

In the old Arizona mining town, Jerome, police have warned residents they could face harassment charges if they do not cease unruly behaviour towards the 1 million tourists who visit each year.

The town was once home to one of Arizona's latest copper mines and has since become a hub for artists.

Tourists stop while driving along a winding mountain road that passes through to see its bohemian stores, trendy bars and scenic views.

However, Jerome police recently took to Facebook to tell its population of 450 residents they had noticed problematic behaviour towards tourists.

The post said it had come to their attention that, "some people visiting our town on short visits and using lawful short term parking passes are being yelled at or having notes left on their cars by local residents."

Published 12 July, the post said "yelling at, or leaving notes could, in some cases, constitute harassment under Arizona Revised Statutes."

The post has received 68 likes, 13 comments. One, by a user called Robin Kyle, said "Doesn't Jerome basically survive on tourism?"

On 14 July the post was updated to clarify that it was "never intended to call out any specific person or group of persons."

Instead, they were "simply reminding our residents to call us if they observe a possible crime like trespassing, or violation of Town code, such as a parking violation."

"It is always better to allow the police department to handle these issues," it finished.

Jerome was designated a National Historic District in 1967 and is found approximately 177 kilometres north of Pheonix.

Police urged residents who believe people had violated parking regulations to contact the police instead of taking matters into their own hands.