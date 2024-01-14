Sunloungers line the pool at Papeete's Hilton Hotel.

Papeete Hilton Hotel, Tahiti

The Hilton in Papeete, Tahiti, adds a dash of paradise to the hotel chain’s (mostly) highly polished service, writes Helen van Berkel

Location: Parts of the hotel are literally in the waters of Nanuu Bay, which fronts Tahiti’s capital of Papeete. Across the blue lagoon hovers the darker shade of Moorea.

Papeete's Hilton Hotel offers views of Moorea.

Style: The open lobby has tropical island vibes and the marble floors squeak with class. The spirit of Polynesia is seen in the art on every floor. Hilton Papeete continues the Hilton tradition of old-fashioned service mixed with elegancy and adds an extra helping of Polynesian friendliness and serenity.

Perfect for: A luxurious retreat while exploring this most lovely isle of French Polynesia.

Price: From about CPF46,525 ($700) per night.

First impressions: My taxi driver first took me to the wrong hotel. So by the time I arrived at the Hilton I was hot and bothered and somewhat cranky after my flight and unexpected detour. It was comforting to feel cosseted by the extra helpful staff, who took care of my luggage and helped pay for the (second) taxi. Exhausted and ready for my bed, I was quickly checked in and bundled off to an air-conditioned and clean-sheeted blissful sleep.

The Hilton Hotel mixes traditonal style with Polynesian hospitality.

Rooms: I enjoyed a soothing cup of tea and read my book as I sprawled between crisp, clean, cool sheets before switching off the light. The super king bed gave me plenty of sprawling space. My room had a view of Moorea across the water and overlooked the pool and ocean. So although the staff apologised for the presence of a dredge in the channel, there was plenty of loveliness to drink in from my veranda when I awoke in the morning.

Bathroom: Is there anything more heavenly on this earth than a perfectly pressured shower with room to wash your hair and lather up with beautifully scented soap? I made good use of the luxurious Crabtree & Evelyn soaps and stood for way too long letting the cascading water unknot the tension in my shoulders.

Check out all the latest - and greatest - hotel reviews from the NZ Herald Travel team

Food and drink: The buffet breakfast room took a bit of finding but once I made my way to the ground floor and off from the lobby, I tucked into a selection of fresh fruit and coffee. I’m used to travelling alone and am reluctant to criticise hard-working hotel staff but it was hard not to feel a smidge aggrieved when a party of eight took up all the attention of staff and I gave up on a coffee refill.

Facilities: Wi-fi was complimentary but slow. The pool outside is lined with sunloungers and a poolside bar offers refreshments. The hotel also has three restaurants and a spa, plus a fitness centre, all of which I would have taken advantage of were I staying longer.

In the neighbourhood: Downtown Papeete’s shopping centre and nightlife are only minutes away or cross the sky bridge to the Pacific Plaza shopping centre. A short drive from the hotel are the famous Papeete food trucks at the Place Vai’ete. They’re a nice way to see the sunset over the distant angles of Moorea and watch local families gather for an evening out.

Family friendly: Most of the hotel’s facilities are designed with adults in mind. The resort is more of a hotel for well-heeled couples, business travellers, and independent explorers.

Accessibility: All floors were accessible by lift and doorways and halls were wide and accessible. Outside, broad paths and gentle slopes would allow wheelchairs throughout most of the grounds. Cars can pull up into the near open-air lobby, helping ensure ease of access for arrival and departure.

Sustainability: Much of the roof of the Hilton Hotel is covered in solar panels, which provide nearly all of the hotel’s power.

Website: hilton.com/en/hotels/ppthihh-hilton-hotel-tahiti