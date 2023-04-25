An undeclared 24-carat gold-plated handgun is pictured inside the luggage of a woman who arrived in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Australian Border Force

An undeclared 24-carat gold-plated handgun is pictured inside the luggage of a woman who arrived in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Australian Border Force

A traveller was arrested at Sydney airport on Sunday after being caught with a 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her bag.

The 28-year-old American woman had flown from Los Angeles to Sydney and did not have a permit to possess or import the firearm in Australia, according to a statement from the Australian Border Force.

The maximum penalty for “intentionally” importing a firearm without approval is 10 years’ imprisonment, making Australia one of the toughest countries when it comes to gun ownership and use.

Australia Border Force (ABF) did not identify the woman but she did appear before a local court on Monday and received bail. The courts will decide the fate of her visa and stay in Australia; whether she is allowed to continue her travels or forced to leave the country, said the ABF.

Australian Border Force officers detected the gun in the woman's luggage. Photo / Australian Border Force

The discovery illustrated Australia’s diligent border officers and detection technology, said ABF Commander Justin Bathurst.

Bathurst said the arrest spoke to the diligence of the force’s officers and sophistication of the country’s detection technology.

“ABF officers are committed to protecting our community by working with law enforcement partners to prevent items like unregistered firearms getting through at the border,” Bathurst said in the statement.

Similar to New Zealand, Australia is recognised around the world as an example of how strict gun laws reduce deaths caused by firearms.

In Australia’s case, these laws largely came into place following a mass murder in 1996 where a single shooter murdered 35 people in Tasmania. Following the attack, shotguns and rapid-fire rifles were banned, gun licences became harder to attain and an extensive amnesty scheme and buy-back system was implemented.

A golden gun is far from the most dangerous or unusual thing airport workers have discovered over the years. Earlier this year, a traveller was caught trying to smuggle gun parts on to a flight by hiding them in jars of peanut butter.

Only a few months ago, airport scanners found a cat inside a traveller’s carry-on bag at JFK Airport, however, the feline did not belong to the bag’s owner.



