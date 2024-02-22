American Airlines Auckland to Dallas Forth Worth flight review

Flying from Auckland to Dallas Fort Worth? We compare two of American Airlines' luxurious cabins. Photo / Supplied

The flight between Auckland and Dallas Fort Worth can take up to 15.5 hours and is often part of a multi-leg trip to or from the United States. So, the question is, should one fly business class, premium economy or economy? Sarah Pollok compares the classes.

AIRLINE: American Airlines

ROUTE: Flight AA034 between Auckland International Airport to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Texas. Flagship® Business class there (13.5 hours) and Premium Economy back (15.5 hours).

VISA & REQUIREMENTS: Most NZ passport holders will need a visa to enter the US. If visiting for a holiday, you can purchase an ESTA visa waiver, which should be about $30.

GETTING ON BOARD:

The difference between Flagship® Business and Premium Economy customers versus economy begins before you even board the flight.

While 32kg of checked luggage is included in all tickets, economy can only use this for one bag on Australia/New Zealand flights, while higher classes can use this across two checked bags. If you arrive close to check-in closing, the priority line is ideal but since I arrived early, the staff were checking everyone through all lines, including priority.

My Flagship® Business class ticket at Auckland Airport granted me access to the Qantas Lounge. As lounges go, the food and seating were relatively basic (although one does tend to be less appreciative when arriving fed and showered from home). So, the real perk was landing at Dallas Fort Worth and being allowed to use the Admirals Club, which made my three-hour layover far more comfortable, with food, drink and a comfortable spot to sit.

Flying home in Premium Economy, I had to linger around the airport terminal as I did not have lounge access.

However, both Premium Economy and Flagship® Business meant I got priority boarding, which doesn’t seem like a big deal but can save you 10-15 minutes shuffling along the jet bridge and then struggling to find a spot for your carry-on.

SEATS AND CABIN:

Economy passengers get a seat in a 3-3-3 configuration, which is 16.2-17.2 inches wide (41.1-43.6cm) with a 31-degree pitch. Premium Economy is a considerable upgrade, with a 2-3-2 configuration and big cushy seats that measure 19 inches (48.2cm) wide with a 38-degree pitch. One or two inches doesn’t sound like much, but the extra space and armrest room (which can open up into a storage box with an outlet) make it feel far more spacious.

For those who love watching back-to-back movies, television shows or podcasts, Premium Economy has an upgraded screen size from economy (28cm vs 22.6cm) and cushy headsets. Although, in Flagship® Business I was impressed to receive bougie Bang & Olufsen noise-cancelling headsets to watch movies on my 38cm screen.

Flagship® Business class seats are a major step up from Premium Economy in terms of space and the ability to recline fully into a bed. Photo / Supplied

Depending on when you fly, the ability to sleep well can dictate whether you’ll arrive at your destination refreshed or wrecked. With cushier, larger seats, Premium Economy certainly did give me a better shot at catching some sleep (as someone who has never been able to sleep in economy), and I managed to grab an hour here and there during the 15.5 hours.

But this is where Flagship® Business class truly shines, with seats that convert into life-flat beds. Turning left when boarding, you’re met with just 30 unbelievably spacious pods in a 1-2-1 configuration. I’m a short traveller but the amount of room, and storage boxes in this pod is incredible and ideal during a long-haul flight, as I could keep all personal items within reach.

It’s clear to see a lot of care has been put into how things are designed; there’s a plug outlet in a storage box for your gadgets, a tray table that extends from underneath the television screen and, most impressively, a small touch screen that allowed me to adjust several angles of the seat, including flattening it down into a 1.8m-long bed. Navigating seat controls can be confusing, but the touchscreen was intuitive and simple and meant I could recline and throw on the mattress without needing to call over a flight attendant, which I far prefer.

After dinner, I wasted no time reclining down fully and managed to get about three hours of sleep during the 13.5-hour flight. It doesn’t sound like a lot but simply being able to spend several hours fully stretched out meant I arrived far more rested.

FOOD AND DRINK:

Plane food is known for being unpalatable but I’m pleased to report American Airlines’ Flagship® Business and Premium Economy class meals are total exceptions to this rule.

The food served in Premium Economy did seem similar to that in economy. Photo / Supplied

Both are served in ceramic dinnerware with steel cutlery and white linen napkins, which does wonders for making it feel like a proper meal. In Premium Economy, dinner was two little dishes of mesclun salad and lentils with couscous with a main dish of eggplant ratatouille with roasted carrot, pearl barley and a corn mash.

In Flagship® Business class, things are noticeably fancier, with each course served separately. The starter consisted of scallops with mango, mesclun salad and a cauliflower panna cotta with blue cheese, while the main was a hearty rice and coconut chickpea curry. Truthfully, Premium Economy’s fare didn’t feel too different from economy, while Flagship® Business had items you’d just never find in other cabins such as blue cheese and scallops.

EXTRAS:

As someone who travels often, it makes sense to sign up for airlines’ rewards programmes. American Airlines member programme is called AAdvantage® and allows you to earn and redeem miles (km) on various travel perks such as flight upgrades, hotel discounts and rental car services.

VERDICT:

American Airlines puts the ‘premium’ in Premium Economy, with food, service and seating that is a major step up from the regular cabin. For a 15-hour flight, you’re bound to arrive at your destination much better rested and rightly so; the average fare is more than double the price.

A Flagship® Business ticket is also more than double that of a Premium Economy ticket. Whether you get double the value for an Auckland-Dallas Fort Worth journey depends, personally, on what direction you fly. For those who will only splash out one way, I’d recommend booking Flagship® Business for the return leg back to Auckland. Firstly, Dallas Forth Worth’s Admiral’s Lounge is far superior to Auckland Airport’s and you’ll appreciate it much more if you have a layover there from a connecting flight home. Plus, the flight back is two hours longer, giving you a little extra time to snooze in that lie-flat bed.

DETAILS

American Airlines AA34 return fares from Auckland to Dallas Fort Worth:

Flagship® Business from $9900*

Premium Economy from $4500*

Economy from $1760*

*Indicative prices exclude taxes and are subject to availability and T&Cs. Book at aa.com.