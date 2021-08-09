All the new snow at every ski field in New Zealand after bumper Sunday dump

The difference of a day: 40cm fell overnight at Mt Lyford village. Photo / Supplied, Mt Lyford

Sunday's generous dumping of snow has blanketed high ground and is still falling in much of the country.

From Central Otago to Ohakune, the current weather system has delivered fresh snow at every Kiwi ski field with more still to come.

According to Mountainwatch snow report there is an expected 114 cm to 37cm still to arrive over the next week. Even if Sunday's high winds meant that most resorts stayed shut, Monday morning has revealed a winter wonderland with snow down to 200m.

Avalanche warnings remiain in place and ski fields scrambling to open for midweek, the best is yet to come.

Seven day snow forecast. Photo / Screenshot, Mountainwatch.com

North Canterbury, North Lyford and Hanmer Springs

Mt Lyford village boasted an impressive 40cm of powder overnight. Getting the measuring tape out, the ski field says the week ahead looked very promising.

Hanmer village saw snow down to spa-level as they boasted on social media. However, accessing the alpine resort might be a challenge for those coming via the Lewis Pass.

Winter has finally arrived in Hanmer Springs and the snow is still falling ❄️❄️❄️ The perfect spot to warm up on a... Posted by Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa on Saturday, August 7, 2021

"We are open but if you're planning a visit from out of town keep an eye out on the NZTA website for any road closure information and please drive safely"

South Canterbury, Mt Hutt, Mt Dobson

Grateful for the 40cm windfall of powder - Dobson said it would not open on Monday, due to difficulties clearing snow overnight. Sharing photos of the blizzard, you "can't clear what you can't see," they reasoned.

Tuesday however was on track to be perfect conditions for those lucky enough to get a midweek ski-day.

Evening Dobo fanatics. Just a quick update from up the hill. We have received approximately 30-40 cm of fresh from... Posted by Mt Dobson Ski Area on Sunday, August 8, 2021

"At this stage Tuesday will be a go for a famous powder day at Dobson," said the ski field.

NZ ski said their "Storm troopers" were camped out overnight on Mt Hutt in Canterbury reporting that there was generous levels of snow, with more to come.

Visibility was poor on Monday morning, however they are expecting excellent conditions once the weather lifts and grooming is complete.

"Chains will be likely over the next few days," warned Mt Hutt. "Alpine Sports Methven NZ will be providing a chain hire service from the information booth at the bottom of the access road."

Ruapehu, Whakapapa Tukino

Snow was a go-go for bikers in Ruapehu. With snow down to village level in "Snohakune" - cyclists were treated to a wintery scenes on the Ohakune old coach road.

Skiers would have to wait. RAL said they had "extreme weather" on the maunga with blizzard conditions. "Everything will be CLOSED today" at Whakapapa and Turoa, said the Ruapehu website.

The North Island was in for plenty more of the white stuff. With an additional 114cm forecast, it is set to see the country's biggest snowfall over the coming week. The weekend on Whakapapa will be packed.

Taranaki, New Plymouth

The Maunganui club ski field on Taranaki shared web cam footage of their new snow fall, but could not open due to high avalanche warning levels. With apologies they said they would not be open on Monday 9th August, but would be aiming to make the most of the new snow on Tuesday.

"Let's have another go tomorrow!"

Sorry everyone. We finally get some snow and the Avalanche Risk is at HIGH. CLOSED TODAY MONDAY 9th August 2021. Let’s have another go tomorrow Posted by Manganui Ski Area - Stratford Mountain Club on Sunday, August 8, 2021

Queenstown and Otago

The ski fields of Queenstown and Wanaka were not buried like the rest of the country. However, Cardrona welcomed a 5cm top-up on Monday. Ski conditions were good and snow chains required for 2-wheel-drive access.

With another 30 cm expected ski fields will be kept fresh for some excellent natural powder over the week.

A cold and cloudy morning with a b-e-autiful 4cm top up. Rug up and go get those turns! Posted by Cardrona Alpine Resort, NZ on Saturday, August 7, 2021

Avalanche risk across the country

For all the thrill of fresh powder and the Mountain Safety Council has urged Kiwis not to rush uphill.

Especially on ungroomed and backcountry ski areas, the first two days following a fresh snow dump was a major risk of avalanche, said MSC Chief Executive Mike Daisley.

"The 24-48hr period after a storm like this one is the most dangerous and while the temptation is to rush out and get the fresh powder it's really the time for patience and a cautious approach," said Daisley.

The MSC issued a 'High' avalanche warning for most of the country including: Aoraki/Mt Cook, Two Thumbs, Craigieburns, Nelson Lakes and Tongariro.

Arthur's Pass, Mt Hutt, Taranaki and Ohau have also moved to 'Considerable' danger.

Once the snowpack has settled and it is safer to venture out, MSC asks that users check conditions and share snow observations via avalanche.net.nz.

Clubbies Scrub Monday, for midweek snow day

Most Canterbury clubbies have taken a snowday to check conditions and prepare for what the hope will be a bumper week.

Cheeseman said it was waiting for road access work and avalanche clearing to be completed before making a call. With 35-45cm they would be closed until at least midday Monday.

Good Morning! We will make a call on opening today after we perform avalanche and road access work. With the 35-45cm of... Posted by Mt Cheeseman Ski Area on Sunday, August 8, 2021

On Sunday Porters reported over 20cm at the base area with promising conditions for the week ahead.

Broken Hill made the call not to open until Tuesday 10th over Avalanche conditions - but were thrilled with the conditions. "Mark it in your calendars and prepare to call in sick," they posted to social media.

Fox Peak also aimed to be open for Wednesday "All going well we will open mid week for your pleasure," they said. "This will be a day not to be missed."