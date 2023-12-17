$3.5 million in stolen jewellery and personal items were seized from the South Tenerife airport. Photo / Spanish Civil Guard via AP

$3.5 million in stolen jewellery and personal items were seized from the South Tenerife airport. Photo / Spanish Civil Guard via AP

Fourteen workers at one of Spain’s main airports for tourists were arrested on suspicion of stealing items from checked-in luggage, police said Friday.

Police seized allegedly stolen items worth almost €2 million ($3.5 million), including around €13,000 ($22,000) in cash, from the group of employees at the largest airport in Tenerife, in Spain’s Canary Islands, a statement said. Another 20 airport employees are under investigation in the same case.

The Tenerife South airport handles about 11 million passengers a year, most of them European tourists seeking the pleasant climate of the islands off the coast of northwest Africa.

The investigation began after an increase in passenger complaints about items missing from their luggage, the police statement said.

The thefts occurred as baggage was being placed in the aircraft hold, police said. Inside the hold, the alleged thieves forced open suitcases, took out valuables and shut them again. Without any evidence of tampering.

Authorities seized 29 luxury wristwatches, 120 items of jewellery, 22 high-end cellphones and assorted electronic devices. The suspects had sold many other items online or in local stores, police believe.

Spanish police discovered many of the items stashed around airport premises, including in lockers and in the seams of clothing, according to the Daily Mail.

A gold ring was discovered hidden in the foam of a pair of headphones.

“We carried out several searches, both at the lockers of these airport workers and in their private vehicles and homes,” read a statement from the Spanish Civil Guard.

“In total, we seized 29 high-end watches, 120 pieces of jewellery including gold and precious stones, 22 high-end mobile phones, electronic devices, €13,000 in cash and a high-end vehicle.”

The police said they were dealing with an “organised” criminal gang.

“Each one was in charge of one of the parts of the commission of the crime.”

The 14 airport workers were suspected of planning and collaborating to find the most lucrative flights passing through Tenerife, and selling on stolen items.

The police are investigating 27 jewellery stores in the province of Santa Cruz in connection with the gang and resold jewellery.