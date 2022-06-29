X-ray machines at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport led to the discovery of 109 live animals inside suitcases belonging to two women.

Two women were busted in Thailand after allegedly trying to smuggle 109 live animals into the country in their luggage, including snakes, armadillos, porcupines and turtles.

The wild discovery was made at Bangkok International Airport on Monday where X-ray machines detected suspicious items in their suitcases.

When security officials opened the bags, they found 50 lizards, 20 snakes, two white porcupines, two armadillos and 35 turtles.

This is an armadillo and white porcupine that were rescued on Monday from a traveller's luggage.

The luggage containing the creepy-crawly contraband belonged to 38-year-old Nithya Raja and 24-year-old Zakia Sulthana Ebrahim, who were travelling to the Indian city of Chennai, according to Thai authorities speaking to the Bangkok Post.

Both women were detained and charged for violating the country's Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019, the Animal Disease Act of 2015, among others.

Thai wildlife officials were called to the airport to handle the live contraband, including 35 turtles.

It is not known what the women were planning on doing with the animals.

According to TRAFFIC, an advocacy group dedicated to safe wildlife trade, there have been 140 wildlife seizures at 18 Indian airports between 2011-2020. Among the top pieces include reptiles, followed by mammals.