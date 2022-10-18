Sydney Watson was given compensation after she complained she had to sit between two fat people on a flight. Photo / Twitter

A conservative commentator shut down after her foul rant about sitting between two overweight people on a short flight has received an unexpected token of goodwill from the airline.

Sydney Watson, a right-wing American-Australian political journalist who is no stranger to controversial subjects, took to Twitter last month in an unruly campaign arguing: “If you need a seat belt extender, you are TOO FAT TO BE ON A PLANE”.

In a surprising update revealed by Watson on Tuesday, it appeared the airline had a change of heart.

In an email sent to Watson on Monday, a representative said they “sincerely regret the enjoyment and comfort” of her flight was “diminished due to another customer exceeding their seat’s space”.

The representative informed Watson she would have been entitled to move seats had there been an alternate option available on the flight.

Her offensive comments came after she was seated between obese siblings on a three-hour American Airlines flight, during which she claimed she was being touched throughout.

She claimed in a lengthy Twitter post she had been “WEDGED between two OBESE people” on the flight, which she argued was “absolutely NOT acceptable or okay”.

At the time, American Airlines responded by saying it didn’t discriminate against body types.

“Our passengers come in all different sizes and shapes. We’re sorry you were uncomfortable on your flight,” the Twitter account for the airline replied.

In a “gesture of goodwill”, she was issued a $150 Trip Credit.

“I can understand your disappointment with the situation not being remedied to your satisfaction,” the email also read.

“We appreciate you contacting us regarding this matter. Above all, we appreciate your business and look forward to welcoming you aboard again soon.”

Watson posted a particularly offensive reaction in a new tweet that followed the email.

“I’d rather take the $150 American Airlines offered me as a refund and give it to someone who needs a PT or a gym membership,” she wrote.

I'd rather take the $150 American Airlines offered me as a refund and give it to someone who needs a PT or a gym membership. — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 17, 2022

The saga has attracted viral attention from both sides of the fence, with many saying her plea was entirely uncalled for, while others felt her stance was justified.

“I’ve been touched by tall people, muscular people, just about anyone who isn’t 5′4″ and sitting clinging to themselves. Seats are what they are,” one response reads.

“Maybe instead you should give it to a charity, and then do some deep reflection. You are milking the humiliation of two people for your own gain,” another said.

“I’d turn down the $150 and let them know that isn’t enough compensation for three hours of misery,” a third wrote.

Watson drew attention to the “two poles of Twitter” in another tweet, which showed a response saying, “I don’t think that’s good enough. What a horrible company”, and another saying, “good enough honestly”.

Watson, despite not being a doctor, displays “Dr” in her name on Twitter and calls herself a “very important doctor” on Instagram.