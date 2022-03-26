Get to know New York's five boroughs before your visit. Photo / Pexels

In the massive metropolis of New York, it can be tough to know where to stay or what you might like to see. Our tip? Begin with the boroughs. From the hipsters in Brooklyn to the urbanites in Manhattan, we have your guide to knowing where you'll fit in.

Manhattan

Get amongst the hustle and bustle in Manhattan. Photo / Marley White, NYC & Company

If you're in New York for a short time and want to pack in as much as possible, head to Manhattan. Staying in the best known of the boroughs means any accommodation will be within walking distance of the most iconic attractions like the Metropolitan Museum, Central Park or Rockefeller Center, making it more popular for travellers than long-term residents.

If you thrive off the constant hustle, check into new-for-2022 hotels like French outlet Hotel Barriere Le Fouquet's New York in Tribeca or the super-luxe Aman Hotel in the famous Crown Building.

The Bronx

The Bronx has come a long way since the 1990s and is popular for its zoo. Photo / Julienne Schaer/NYC & Company

Once the troubled younger sibling, the Bronx has grown up since the 90s and is starting to thrive. Families can enjoy the world-famous Bronx Zoo or wander around the New York Botanical Garden, while a stroll through South Bronx offers Art Deco delights, and Little Italy can be found along Arthur Avenue.

Queens

Live like a local in Queens, New York. Photo / Molly Flores, NYC & Company

If you're after the "true" New York, where locals live and play, make a beeline for Queens.

As the largest and most ethnically diverse borough, it boasts some of the best cuisines in the city, from Greek souvlaki to Sichuan hot pot.

It may seem far from the city centre but neighbourhoods like Astoria, Jackson Heights and even Forest Hills are only a 20 to 30-minute subway ride away.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn is a haven of eclectic, creative shops and attractions. Photo / Pexels

Where the hipsters go, the masses soon follow and Brooklyn is now one of the most expensive places to live in the US. For visitors, this makes for a gorgeous borough that still has stylish, creative energy but with an added shine.

Expect to find eclectic eateries like Dirt Candy, cute Williamsburg boutiques and craft cocktail bars like Grand Army.

Staten Island

Take it slow in the suburban Staten Island. Photo / NYC & Company

Staten Island's selling point of "being in New York without feeling like you're in New York" may not be appealing for all visitors but it's a good spot for families and those wanting a quiet, laid-back stay.

A 90-minute subway trip from the middle of the island to the heart of Manhattan, the borough is rich with its own attractions like shopping at Empire Outlets, Snug Harbour and Historic Richmond Town.

