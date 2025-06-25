Greg Foran, Angie McIvor and Richard Thomson of Air New Zealand, alongside Darryl Seow of ST Engineering, talk about the Dreamliner retrofit getting under way. Video / Air NZ

Air New Zealand is preparing for one of its busiest travel periods of the year.

More than 745,000 travellers are due to fly with the national carrier as people get away for the July school holidays.

The airline expects 465,000 domestic and 280,000 international travellers onboard their fleet of aircraft between June 27 and July 13 as families across Aotearoa jet off on winter adventures in Aotearoa and abroad.

Air New Zealand airports general manager Kate Boyer said the airline’s teams around the country were ready to support the surge in passengers.

“We’ll see the school holiday rush begin this Friday, with 48,000 customers travelling across our network. The following two Fridays are shaping up to be even busier, with 49,000 customers expected each day.”