Adina Apartment Hotel Brisbane Review: Stunning view over the river in prime CBD location

The room: We walked in and were immediately blown away by the view across the Brisbane River. We arrived after dark and the lights from the Wheel of Brisbane and other South Bank landmarks were mesmerising reflected in the water. Our two-bedroom apartment on the 11th floor featured 180-degree views from the living area and one bedroom. Travelling with a toddler means waking up at dawn each day, which was made a lot easier by being able to stay in bed and watch the view on the river as the ferry services started their morning runs.

The lights from the Wheel of Brisbane at night were mesmerising. Photo / Sophie Ryan

The apartment featured a tidy kitchenette – the perfect size for making your own breakfast and particularly useful when travelling with kids. There was a dining table, which doubled as a workspace.

In each bedroom was a king-size bed – quite firm – and plenty of room for a wardrobe and bedside tables. The master bedroom featured a massive en suite with shower and separate bath.

Bathroom: The en suite for the master bedroom was very generous in size and included a bathtub. Both bathrooms were modern and clean.

Facilities: The hotel has a swimming pool in an outdoor courtyard with loungers, and a small gym, which was out of order during our stay.

The swimming pool at Adina Apartment Hotel Brisbane. Photo / TFE Hotels

Food and drink: Beneath the hotel is Donna Chang – one of Brisbane’s top-rated Chinese restaurants. The menu was a feast for the eyes, but because we’d eaten on the plane and wanted to get to bed pretty quickly, we got only one dish – the kung pao chicken – to share. The flavours were amazing and I wish we could’ve tried more off the menu. We put through a phone order and just had to collect it from reception when it was ready.

There’s a fantastic cafe downstairs that opens from 6am serving breakfast and coffee. Each morning I went down right at opening time ready to place an order and it was already busy with locals and tourists seeking the delicious bacon and egg rolls, breakfast burritos and baked goods. The coffee was superb, and having a convenient option for breakfast from as early as 6am was a lifesaver with a toddler still on NZ time.

The kitchenette in the Adina Apartment Hotel serviced apartment – perfect for families who need to prepare food ahead of a busy day out sightseeing in Brisbane. Photo / TFE Hotels

There’s also popular nightclub Boom Boom Room in the basement, which would have been a drawcard if we were travelling sans toddler.

In the neighbourhood: Major transport hub Queen St bus station is an easy walking distance to take you pretty much anywhere you want to go. The North Quay is on your doorstep to catch a quick ferry ride across to South Bank with its great dining options, Queensland museum, art gallery and the Wheel of Brisbane. There are also plenty of great shopping options within walking distance and a Coles for groceries and essentials.

Accessibility: The hotel features easy-access public areas for wheelchair users. Easy-access rooms are also available on request.

Price: Top tip – join the eClub to get exclusive deals, it’s free to join. Rates for the Two Bedroom Premier Apartment with balcony and river view start from A$699 ($770). A family room interconnecting apartment is from A$499 (eClub rate).

Contact: adinahotels.com/en/apartments/brisbane